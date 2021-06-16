Adventureland in Altoona is a popular area destination for summer fun and Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is giving everyone an opportunity to enjoy a visit there while saving money and also helping Oelwein students. “We are happy to announce that Community Bank of Oelwein is teaming up with Dollars for Scholars to again make discount Adventureland tickets available,” said Dollars for Scholars board member Kathy Lenth.
Adventureland discount tickets can be purchased throughout the summer until sold out at Community Bank of Oelwein. Any resident, not just Community Bank customers, can purchase these admission tickets.
“While discounted tickets may be available other places, note that Community Bank generously has the profits going directly to Oelwein DFS for scholarship opportunities for OCHS students,” Lenth said. DFS sees a great community benefit from this fundraiser in that it helps local families and groups save quite a bit of money on their Adventureland admission, she added.
Buying tickets at Adventureland park would cost $50 (10 & older) and $45 (4-9 yrs. and senior citizens). If persons purchase them ahead of time in Oelwein at Community Bank, all tickets are only $43 apiece. That’s a great saving to families and individuals. If purchasing in large number, make sure you request them in plenty of time before you plan to go, so the amount you need can be ordered if necessary.
These tickets can be used anytime throughout the 2021 season for both the Adventureland Park and their Waterpark. Check the Adventureland website, www.adventurelandresort.com for latest scheduling information and announcements. Each ticket purchased saves local families money as they enjoy a fun activity together and at the same time, helps area graduates through Oelwein DFS.
This year marks the sixth summer that DFS has partnered with Community Bank of Oelwein in offering these discount tickets. Lenth noted that over the previous five years of this fundraiser, hundreds of dollars have been generated that went into the scholarship fund.
This summer fundraiser gives DFS the opportunity to continue its efforts even when students are not in school and available for fundraising help.
To help understand the benefit of supporting DFS, this year alone, DFS awarded 56 scholarships to the Class of 2021. In addition, 10 Continuing Education scholarships were awarded to graduates from OCHS Class of 2019, as these past graduates work on finishing their further education.
“Every time someone participates in one of our fundraisers throughout the year, they are helping to support the future education of our Oelwein students. We find there are fewer causes more important than helping our young adults fulfill their ambitions of higher education,” Lenth said.