Community Club gives thumbs up to July 4th celebration in Aurora

Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL ARRIVES TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION CRISTOBAL WILL TRACK THROUGH THE AREA ON TUESDAY, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN TO MUCH OF THE AREA, ESPECIALLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 3.5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS MAY SEE 4 INCHES OR MORE OF RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY WHERE THUNDERSTORMS REPEAT OVER THE SAME AREA. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY NIGHT, WITH SOME RIVER FLOODING EXPECTED THROUGH LATE WEEK. THOSE ALONG WATERWAYS WILL NEED TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON CONDITIONS THE NEXT FEW DAYS AND BE PREPARED TO ACT QUICKLY IF FLOODING DEVELOPS. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WARNINGS. CLEAR DEBRIS FROM STORM DRAINS AND HOUSE GUTTERS BEFORE THE HEAVY RAIN ARRIVES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, ALLAMAKEE, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, FAYETTE, FLOYD, HOWARD, MITCHELL, AND WINNESHIEK. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, DODGE, FILLMORE, HOUSTON, MOWER, OLMSTED, WABASHA, AND WINONA. IN WISCONSIN, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLARK, CRAWFORD, GRANT, JACKSON, JUNEAU, LA CROSSE, MONROE, RICHLAND, TAYLOR, TREMPEALEAU, AND VERNON. * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 3.5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 4 INCHES. * HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND COULD CONTRIBUTE TO LOCALIZED MUD OR ROCK SLIDES. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PLEASE MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&