Community Club gives thumbs up to July 4th celebration in Aurora

The COVID-19 pandemic dashed the plans of many community celebrations for 2020, but one of the smallest towns in the area held out hope and quietly continued planning through the crisis. The Aurora Community Club met Sunday evening June 7 to make a do-or-die decision on holding a Fourth of July celebration, and the answer is “yes,” July 4th will be celebrated in Aurora.
“At this point right now, unless the governor puts in some resistance again, everything we are doing has the go-ahead,” said Deb Hundley, spokesperson. “It was encouraging to us that Delaware County and Fayette County are putting on their fairs this year. That helped with our decision.”
Hundley said they are telling parade entries not to throw candy during the parade.
“With COVID-19, we will not allow candy to be thrown. We don’t know how many people may have touched that candy and it would be really hard to discourage kids from picking it up if it was thrown out right at their feet,” she said.
Hundley added that the organizers are encouraging people to practice social distancing, good hygiene and wear masks. “We can’t make people do it, but we sure will encourage it,” she said.
The Aurora 4th of July celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, with a flag raising in Aurora Park. A truck and tractor pull takes off immediately following the ceremony. For information on the pull, contact Dave Schweitzer, 319-934-3527 or Grant Young, 319-929-4479.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. with line-up at 12:30 at the Methodist Church. Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601 is the person to contact for parade entry information.
After the parade, everyone can join in the fun at Aurora Park for barrel train rides, and games including ring-a-pop, Plinko and trinkets. A Kiddie Tractor Pull and waterball for kids will be held along Alice Street, just north of the park.
There will be adult volleyball and teams can sign up with Andrea Hughson, 563-920-3378.
The Community Club Lunch Stand will be on site, along with Get R’ Fried food truck. Adult beverages are available at LeRoy’s.
Free will donations will be accepted at the gate to the park. Live music will feature Bruce Bearinger Band and Clay Hallberg in the park 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will be held at dusk.
Persons entering the park for the Aurora 4th of July celebration are reminded no outside fireworks, pets or barbecue grills are allowed on the grounds.
Hundley says there are still some things they had in past years that haven’t been brought back yet, but will hopefully be in the future. She is hoping for good attendance and is looking forward to the celebration.
“This is going to be so much fun this year,” she said, excitedly. “I can’t wait!”