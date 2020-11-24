The end of 2020 is just around the corner and, needless to say, it has not been without its challenges. With the holiday seasons fast approaching, I thought that it would be a good time to review some safety practices for the season.
I remember growing up where securing your belongings, vehicles and property was never even a thought or consideration. However times have changed.
In today’s time and season, it is more important than ever to lock and secure doors and windows to your home, whether it is a quick trip uptown for a few items or an extended time away from your residence. Day or night you never can tell who is watching and “keeping an eye” on your house. This also applies to garages, out buildings, as well as rural fuel barrels. Don’t provide thieves with an “easy in, easy out” target.
With online shopping being more of the norm, rather than the exception, arrange for an alternative delivery site or location for items if you are not going to be home. Have a neighbor watch or pick up any deliveries that may be subject to “porch pirates,” don’t give porch pirates an opportunity to ruin your holidays. There are numerous companies that make nice doorbell camera systems that are easy to use and install, many provide good quality video and audio. Most systems are completely adjustable while it sends a live feed video and audio right to your cell phone. Many of the systems are expandable and provide options of storing video and audio to a “cloud.” (Editor’s note: Or ask the U.S. Postal Service about renting a post office box.)
Automobiles are often an easy target as the average household has as least two. Thieves will go up and down the street, and “check” driveway to driveway looking for an unsecured, easy entry vehicle. Make sure that your vehicles are locked even if inside a garage or an out building. All of that change lying in the center console is a quick and easy target once inside the vehicle, along with anything else within “grabs” reach.
The increasing popularity and ease of online shopping make it more important than ever to shop with reputable business and companies. Never give out credit or debit card information over the phone, if you have not initiated the contact with the caller.
Make sure that all of your internet shopping sites are secure. Monitor bank statements for theft or fraud; even though you may only be legally responsible for a nominal dollar amount or theft on the credit card, the repercussions of identity theft can have a much longer lasting impact and take months to straighten out. Remember, if a deal sounds to good to be true, it probably is.
Another important season that is upon us is deer season. The month of December is very popular with both resident and non- resident hunters taking to the woods and fields chasing Iowa’s whitetails. This is the time of year where deer will seem to be everywhere, including Iowa’s roadways. It is more important than ever to be scanning the roadway for them as they can come at you from all directions. Remember the saying, “Don’t veer for deer.” Keep in mind that in the battle of car vs. deer, a car will win that battle and you will ultimately sustain less vehicle damage by hitting the deer than over correcting, entering a ditch and risk striking an object, or even a roll over.
One last quick reminder is that winter driving will soon be upon us. It is important to allow yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination, allow plenty of stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and watch out, for the “other guy.” Drive defensively and most importantly, slow down; just because the speed limit is 55 miles per hour, does not mean that the roadway conditions are safe to travel at that speed.
Crime does not take a day off or a holiday, be vigilant, watch over your neighbor and lend a helping hand to those in need.
Have a safe holiday season.
Fairbank Police Department: Mike, Mark and Dakota