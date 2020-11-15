The annual Oelwein Grinch contest began Nov. 2 with announcement of the five candidates, Katy Solsma Bell of Edward Jones, Todd Bradley of Performance Rehab, Bill Brownell of Grandview Healthcare, Matt Nelson of Dollar Fresh and Mary Beth Steggall, Middle School principal.
Crowning of Oelwein’s Grinch occurs each year at Olde Tyme Christmas held the first Friday in December. Voting for the 2020 Grinch will be by cash donations only due to COVID-19; $1 = 1 Vote. No food items will be accepted this year to keep the volunteers associated with the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard safe.
The donation/votes can be dropped off or mailed to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or OCAD office or a business with which the candidates are associated. The Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard is open Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon and Friday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. located at 31 1st Ave. N.E. (the lower level of First Baptist Church). The OCAD office is located at 6 South Frederick Ave. and is open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Candidates are chosen from within the Oelwein community. Campaigns by the candidates take place until noon on Thursday, Dec. 3. The candidate with the most votes wins the coveted title of Oelwein’s Grinch.
The crowning will take place on the stage in Plaza Park at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, during the Olde Tyme Christmas event. The Grinch winner will also ride in the lighted parade that will begin at 7 p.m.
All proceeds are donated to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Please vote for your favorite Grinch and help fill the shelves at the Kitchen Cupboard.