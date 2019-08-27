Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Barb Sanders at 10:45 a.m. to travel to Cedar Falls to have lunch at the Happy Barn.

Friday, Aug. 30

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Sept. 2

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at the public library, 6 p.m. for the annual Founders Day potluck and meeting. Members are to bring a dish to share and own table service.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com

Sacred Heart Parish ice cream social, 4:30-6:40 p.m. at Sacred Heart gym, grilled burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, various desserts, floats, sundaes, free will donation, carryouts, 238-2802.

West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Picture Day at Oelwein Middle School, order forms available outside the school office

Friday, Sept. 6

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room

Saturday, Sept. 7

B-B-Q Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St S.E., Oelwein. Freewill offering. Brisket, potato salad, beans, dessert, drink. Carryout meals available for pickup.

Sunday, Sept. 8

89th annual Jarchow family reunion, noon potluck, Hawkeye Methodist Church, 1 block north of the bank, bring a dish to share, photos to ID; weddings, births, deaths for the family record.

Monday, Sept. 9

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30 — 5:30 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Oelwein Masonic Lodge annual fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. or until fish is gone. Kern’s sweet corn, potato salad, beverage, $9, free supper for kids age 5 and under.

Benefit fundraiser for Melody Dawson family, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Baptist Church, Oelwein. Hamburger or hotdog meal.

Maynard Presbyterian Church Made Rite Box Supper, 5-6:30 p.m. Maidrites, chips, relishes, cupcake and beverage for free will donation; carryouts (without beverage), too. Cookie walk, $5 per dozen.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein, live music from Challenger, kids activities, prize drawings, beverage garden and food vendors, free admission.

Friday, Sept. 13

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

The Three Red-Necked Tenors, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Monday, Sept. 16

P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservation CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Sept. 20

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School

Saturday, Sept. 21

Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Sept. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Sept. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct 2

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The Every Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room

