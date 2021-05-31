From the Boy Scouts passing out programs to the gun volley and “Taps,” the 2021 community Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery was filled with honor and remembrance of those who served and sacrificed for our country. Master of Ceremonies Jake Blitsch commented that this year is especially remembered as the year after the year of the pandemic when no public services of any kind were held. He said he was pleased to see so many turn out for this year’s service.
Band Director Cory McBride led the Oelwein High School Band in a selection of patriotic music to begin the remembrance. Pastor Adam Graunke of the Oelwein Antioch Church offered the invocation, reminding those attending of the reason for the holiday and asking for comfort to all those who have lost someone in defense of our freedoms.
Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725 members Bill Adams and Dale Steen conducted the flag raising. An ensemble from the Oelwein High School Chorus gave a moving rendition of the National Anthem.
Blitsch introduced guest speaker Chief Petty Officer Josh Link of the U.S. Coast Guard. Link represents the 16th in the list of “homecoming” speakers, a “tradition of honoring our own” that was started in 2005 with Cmdr. William Ziegler Jr., also of the U.S. Coast Guard.
CPO Link spoke of his desire to serve his country and how he was drawn to protecting its shores. After enlisting in 2004, his first assignment was at Port Huron, Michigan, where he and crew mates performed many search and rescue operations, many times with somber results. His assignments took him across the country from Port Angeles, Washington to Cape May, New Jersey, operating aboard CGC Swordfish and CGC Wyaconda, and then back home to Iowa where he was stationed at Dubuque. Link is now transitioning to Fort Macon, North Carolina.
In his speech, Link noted that sacrifices are not always those of a soldier, but also of his family. He credited his wife with taking care of the responsibilities for their children and the household while he was on assignments.
Link turned his speech away from his personal military service to remember another Oelwein soldier who’s life was cut short while serving in Afghanistan in 2005. He said he met Seth Garceau when the two were attending a joint send-off party for them and others embarking into branches of service. He remembered being struck by Garceau’s instantly likable nature, and his confidence in the role he would have with heavy equipment operation and maintenance in the Army National Guard. Link also noted that Garceau was a much better poker player than himself, a side memory that brought smiles across the audience. Link recalled a mere four months later he learned Garceau had been mortally wounded in an IED explosion in Afghanistan and then that he had died with family at his side in Germany. The news left him in tears and prayer for the family and others that have endured similar losses. Link said soldiers like Garceau are the reason for the Memorial Day remembrance and their sacrifices should not be forgotten.
Following Link’s speech, names were read of veterans that passed away since the last service in 2019. The bell tolled as each name was read: Ted Jelinek, Marvin Leverington, Robert Henderson, Arnold Jesse, Frank Garcia, Jerry Bird, Alan Growden, Joseph Mendez, Tom Grace, Lloyd Hultman, Eugene Buhr, Walt Graesch, Richard Franks, Williams Mundt, Ken Meyer, Tom Theobald, James Bentley, Marvin Thomas, Donald Smith, Roger Wiltgen, Rollyn Schroder, Floyd Westpfahl, Ron Sirpless, Harry Ritter, Jackie Lensing, Ray Mahoney.
Legion Auxiliary President Sharon Link and Vice President Annette Rubin conducted laying of the wreath and a prayer at the base of the flag. High School student Devon Pint read “Duty, Honor, Country” with accompaniment from the OHS Band. The Legion Honor Guard gave a gun volley rifle salute and Brooke Ellis and Brody Rogers performed “Taps” in echo.
Pastor Adam Graunke gave the benediction at the end of the service. Blitsch reminded those present that the avenue of flags would be taken down Tuesday morning and volunteers are needed to fold and put away the 600 flags that grace the cemetery.