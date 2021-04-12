A squad car sits in front of Iowa State Patrol Post 10 in Oelwein on the grass just next to the sign marking the agency’s district headquarters.
The American and the Iowa flags in front of the post, fly on half staff, and a small American flag is planted next to the passenger door, next to a vase of flowers.
A memorial wreath stands next to the car, and fresh flowers, placed on the side by mourners, mark a memorial for Sgt. Jim Smith, who died a hero on April 9.
On Monday morning, local residents stopped by to pay tribute to the slain officer, placing flowers on the windshield.
Sgt. Smith’s squad car is now a vehicle for memories, mourning and reflection, a place where community members and colleagues can mourn the tragic loss of a friend, a dad and a family man who was killed in the line of duty in a standoff in Grundy Center.
At a press conference Saturday afternoon at the Grundy Center High School, with state troopers standing behind him, Stephan Bayens, the Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner, paid tribute to Sgt. Smith.
“Last night, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith died a hero. … He sacrificed himself protecting others,” Bayens said. “Sgt. Jim Smith was a friend. Sgt. Jim Smith was a brother. Sgt. Jim Smith was a son. Sgt. Jim Smith was a husband. Sgt. Jim Smith was a dad. Sgt. Jim Smith was a protector of the innocent. Sgt. Jim Smith was a guardian of justice. Sgt. Jim Smith was a man of God. Sgt. Jim Smith, I’m gonna keep saying his name until his sacrifice is seared upon the hearts of anyone that can hear my voice.”
Smith is the 11th member of the ISP to have died while on duty and only the second who has been shot and killed since April 29, 1936, when Trooper Oran Pape was killed, according to an ISP statement.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Smith’s funeral, which is yet to be set.
“Sgt. Jim Smith was a loving husband, father of two, and a pillar of the community,” Reynolds said in a statement issued Saturday. “I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss. Today we are once again reminded of the selfless sacrifices the brave men and women in uniform make. Let us never forget their bravery and that of their loved ones.”
Smith was killed while trying to apprehend Michael Thomas Lang, of Grundy Center. Lang faces a charge of first-degree murder and will be held on a $1 million cash-only bond upon release from the hospital.
On Sunday, the ISP and other law enforcement agencies escorted Smith’s body from the state medical examiner’s office to Independence. Along the route, several first-responder departments stopped on overpasses to give their final salutes to him, with U.S. flags draped on fire trucks and bridges.
According to the complaint from the ISP filed in Grundy County District Court, a Grundy Center police officer attempted to pull over Lang on a traffic stop for being unauthorized to drive at around 7:22 p.m. Friday, but the suspect fled before stopping outside of town, where Lang allegedly assaulted the officer.
A Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy saw the aftermath of the encounter and ordered Lang to put his hands up. Lang taunted the deputy in his refusal to comply. He then fled again until he stopped at his residence in Grundy Center, according to the affidavit.
The deputy later requested back-up, and at 8:55 p.m., according to the court document, Smith, three additional troopers and a Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy K-9 unit entered the home.
Smith was shot, and other law enforcement noticed Lang emerge from a door with a pump-action shotgun. Two troopers retreated to the basement, while the rest extracted Smith from the residence.
Then at 11:50 p.m., an ISP tactical team used a recently acquired armored personnel carrier to enter the residence, according to documents.
Lang allegedly fired at the vehicle, after which tactical team members returned fire, injuring the suspect. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.