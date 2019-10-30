The annual (Community) Winterize Your Neighbor event will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Christ United Presbyterian Church. The church is located just north of McDonald’s on the corner of East Charles and Highway 150. Persons should enter through the west door that faces Kwik Star.
The purpose of this event is to provide winter coats, hats, gloves, boots, blankets and bedding free of charge to those who need items within Oelwein and nearby communities. The project has been an annual event for about 20 years. It relies on donations from area churches, organizations and individuals, as well as volunteers to help organize and operate the giveaway.
Tuesday morning volunteers who were working on setting up tables of items were visited by members of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus Council 1168. The Knights brought in five boxes of brand new winter jackets to be added to the warm items waiting for families.
Knight Leone Vargason said the Council approved the purchase of two boxes with another furnished anonymously. Then brother Knights donated for two more boxes of coats.
“The Knights of Columbus have given more than 500,000 coats for kids across the U.S. In 2017 alone, they distributed 105,000 coats nationwide,” Vargason said.
There were a dozen new coats in each of the boxes delivered for a total of 60 in all colors and sizes.
“We are very grateful for the Knights of Columbus’ generous donation to this cause. Sacred Heart Parish also donated a couple of pickup loads of bedding, so lots of families will have warm blankets and coats as the weather gets colder,” said volunteer Doug Bulman.
“We want to stress here that the Presbyterian Church is just the distribution point because we have the space. This Winterize Your Neighbor event involved the whole community, many churches, volunteers and supporters from all over,” Bulman said.
Anyone who has donations, may call 283-1656 or 319-541-3623 to set up a time to drop them off. Volunteers will also be needed on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. to help with final set up and guide families through their selections.
Volunteer Bonnie Elliott said it is not uncommon to see families lined up an hour before the event begins.
“When this was first started we had no idea if anyone would show up, but we are seeing there is a huge need,” said Elliott. “I wish more people could see what happens here in that two hours. There is a lot of good and love going on here.”