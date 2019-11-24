The Oelwein Volleyball Team has taken on a project that is a special honor to them in sustaining a legacy that started from a former teammate.
Kate’s Christmas Project was started 10 years ago by then fifth-grader Kate DeHaven, who had decidedly outgrown her baby doll collection. Kate made the grownup decision to see that her baby dolls, which held many special memories for her, would live on with other little girls, to brighten their lives just as the dolls had done for her.
She made her decision about a month before Christmas, and with the help of her mother Carolyn Spence, Kate decided her baby dolls should be given for presents to families that may not be able to afford much that year. Her idea was shared with friends on social media and several of them took up the challenge, joining her effort with toys of their own to pass along to new owners. The effort became Kate’s Christmas Project.
The toys were compiled and taken to Northeast Iowa Community Action office in Oelwein where personnel knew of families that would appreciate a little help with Christmas gifts.
Just as little girls grow up, so has Kate grown up and graduated from Oelwein High School in 2017. She continued her project for its eighth year that Christmas following graduation, even though she was already attending Upper Iowa University.
Kate had played throughout high school on the Huskies Volleyball Team and underclassmen teammates decided to take over her Christmas project last year as a way to keep it going as a community project.
Head Volleyball Coach Lee Andersen said the team is still learning about all the details, but added he is all for anything that helps kids see the need to help out in the community. As a Silver Cord teacher, Andersen helps students with various community projects. The monthly food truck is one such project, and now the toy project is another.
In past years, the Spence house and garage became a vast toy storage center, with the collection exceeding 1,000 toys in a season. Each year between 25 and 30 families with children in the Oelwein School District benefit from this toy project.
The volleyball team has opened the project up to the community and with it, has renamed it the Oelwein Toy Collection. Andersen said he has a core group of players to head up the committee and donation boxes will soon be found at various locations and businesses.
“The focus is kids’-themed gifts: gently used and new toys, puzzles, stuffed animals, toy vehicles, dolls, things like that,” Andersen said, adding that this is a great project for students.
“It’s great that kids will see the need to help out in the community, be of assistance, be good citizens and feel good about what they are doing for others.”
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the thought of Christmas shopping is not far behind. Consider donating your gently used, or perhaps new, toys to the Oelwein Volleyball girls. They are collecting gently used or new toys to carry on the tradition Kate DeHaven started several years ago. Persons can also drop items off in the Oelwein office at Northeast Iowa Community Action, located next to Parkside school in the white building. Andersen said other donation boxes will be popping up around town very soon.
Kate had hoped that in addition to helping kids enjoy Christmas with a special present, she has been an inspiration to other students that may be thinking about a community project. Now her hopes have come true.