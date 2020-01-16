As Oelwein considers whether to leave the Northeast Iowa Conference, it also needs to vote on whether to allow Mason City in.
Those decisions are expected to come to a head Monday at the Oelwein School Board meeting, when a committee formed by the board to study a possible switch to the North Iowa Cedar League is expected to deliver its recommendation on applying to join the NICL.
Neither switch would occur until 2021 at the earliest.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said he will also deliver his own recommendation, he said during a public information meeting he led on Wednesday night in the high school library.
On Thursday, Ehn was to host NEIC administrators and would discuss the Mason City application to join the conference as well as other issues, he said at Wednesday’s meeting.
At the Wednesday meeting, Ehn said he was conflicted by the issue.
“When you share the story that our athletics have not been successful for quite a long time in our conference, that is hard for me to say, it’s hard to talk about,” he said. “It feels like you’re belittling the efforts and energy of our coaches and our kids for the last decade. And, I don’t like to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it, but I feel I have to. It’s the reality.”
When faced with the disparity in enrollments and opportunities afforded students in more affluent districts, it’s a difficult situation to face as a coach and players, he said.
When it comes to poverty, Oelwein is ranked 14th among all school districts when it comes to the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, Ehn said.
Roughly 25 people attended the Wednesday meeting, and concern over how uncompetitive Oelwein teams have tended to be in the NEIC and the deleterious effect that has on the district’s children was repeatedly voiced by coaches and parents attending. Most also said they didn’t expect the move to the NICL would automatically mean wins, but at least the paying field would be more level when it comes to demographics and family incomes.
The move would not be a “silver bullet” when it comes to winning, Ehn said, adding that the NICL is a highly competitive conference in its own right. The move would not affect football, for which schools are divided into districts designed by the state. It would change the situation for sports such as volleyball and basketball.
Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga said the fine arts would not lose opportunities by shifting from the NEIC to the NICL. They both have music and speech festivals, for example.
Making the switch to the NICL would save the Oelwein district money in travel costs — anywhere between 25% to 42% — Ehn reported.
If Oelwein joined the NICL, the conference would split into three divisions with five schools apiece. Oelwein would be with Wapsie Valley, Jesup, Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg, he said. Those are all within a half-hour travel.
Oelwein would have “cross-over” games between divisions at times, with the furthest being about 90 minutes away.
“So maybe a little bit longer than our furthest travel now, but not much,” Ehn said. “The benefit of traveling that way is you get Highway 20.”
A large disparity in enrollment in NEIC schools has grown between the years 2000 and 2018 and will continue to grow, he said. Between those years, Oelwein has experienced the second largest drop of 434 students. Waukon saw a drop of 441. Waverly-Shell Rock, on the other hand experienced a rise of 280 while Decorah gained 111. Rounding out the conference, Crestwood’s enrollment has fallen by 31, Charles City by 251 and New Hampton by 268.
“It’s not going to get tighter again, it’s going to continue to spread,” Ehn said. “Waverly will continue to get larger. Charles City will likely grow. And Decorah will grow in the near future.”
Oelwein’s enrollment compares more favorably to NICL schools, particularly when poverty among Oelwein students is factored in, he said.
Monday’s expected votes by the School Board would regard whether to apply for membership in the NICL and whether to accept Mason City’s application into the NEIC. Oelwein would not likely know whether it has been accepted in the NICL until March, Ehn said.