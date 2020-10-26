Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Seven members of the West Central volleyball team that ended a 25-year conference championship drought are 2020 Upper Iowa All-Conference volleyball selections.

The Blue Devils went undefeated in the Upper Iowa Conference to capture the title.

West Central seniors Bryleigh Rouse and Marlee Squires were named to the All-Conference first team. Rouse was a unanimous selection. Additionally, Squires has been recognized as a member of the All-Academic volleyball team for this season.

West Central juniors Aaliyah Gordon, Emma Michels and Abby Squires were named to Upper Iowa All-Conference second team.

West Central seniors Sidney Heimes and Zoe Larson received Honorable Mention.

