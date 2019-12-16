AMES — Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Heartland Acres.
These workshops are offered in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. There is no fee to attend, but applicators will need to pay certification fees to complete certification requirements.
“Iowa law requires confinement site manure applicators to attend two hours of continuing education each year of their three-year certification period or take and pass an exam once every three years,” said Dan Andersen, assistant professor, ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering and coordinator of the manure applicator certification program.
Sixty-two counties will participate in the confinement site manure applicator workshops. In addition, a series of six dry/solid manure applicator certification meetings will be held in February. ISU Extension and Outreach county offices have a complete list of workshop dates and locations. For more information call Buchanan County Extension & Outreach at 319-334-7161.