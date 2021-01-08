The official Twitter stream for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-District 1, had 34 tweets as of 3:45 p.m. Friday, but she packed a lot in.
She launched the account on Sunday, Jan. 3, with a video “reporting live from my D.C. Office!” and from there focused on being sworn in and getting started.
On Monday, Jan. 4, she tweeted about House rules: “Reading the rules package put forward by House Dems now. Let me tell you, there are some serious issues, including: restricting Republicans’ ability to offer ideas on the floor, continuing proxy voting, & paving the way for tax increases & the Green New Deal. I’ll be voting no.”
That day she also sent out a picture of the “record number of Republican women in the House” standing in front of the U.S. Capitol.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5 she tweeted: “I joined several of my colleagues in sending the below letter to House Leadership ahead of the January 6th vote to certify the 2020 election results. My colleagues and I believe we should uphold the Constitution and respect states’ authority in the election process.”
It stirred up critics of many stripes. Some responded with praise for “doing the right thing.” Others were upset, accusing her of not supporting President Donald Trump.
“You are an embarrassment to the state of Iowa,” a commenter identifying as Steve Adams said.
Among her replies to the commenters, Hinson reiterated her support for the president: “President Trump accomplished so much for Iowa & America. I will continue to advocate for the policies he championed that helped hardworking people.”
Hinson went onto another topic Jan. 5, sharing her displeasure with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., concluding a prayer opening the new session of Congress with “awoman.” He told the Kansas City Star that it was a lighthearted pun recognizing the record number of women now in Congress and the first female chaplain for the House.
Hinson tweeted: “Really upsetting that Democrats are using prayer to pander. Amen is a Hebrew word that means ’so it be.’ John 16:23 ‘On that day you will not question Me about anything. Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you.’”
At 11:27 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6 she tweeted support for a policy to make government agencies post a full accounting of how they are spending their budgets online. Then she moved on to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of trying to grab more power by intervening in the Iowa Congressional District 2 election.
“The Democrats are already well underway with a real effort to steal this seat from Iowans,” she said in a video.
At 1:06 p.m., Wednesday, she tweeted out news about Capitol Police ordering evacuations as “protests rage outside the Capitol complex.”
“No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable,” she also tweeted. “I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe.”
At 3:18 p.m., she posted a 26-second video calling on Trump to act.
“Today has been a very difficult day for our country, she said. “And I think it time now that the president goes on television nationally and leads this nation. We need an end to this chaos and violence happening on the U.S. Capital complex today. This is not how we do things in the United States of America and it’s time we call for an end to the violence, the chaos and the disruption. Lets get this country moving forward.”
At 6:38 p.m., she tweeted a picture of herself sitting in her office video chatting with her family.
“FaceTiming with my boys Max (8) and Jax (9) to explain what happened at the Capitol today. Difficult for them to comprehend how different it was here today than when I was showing them around just a few days ago, but grateful to see their faces!”
At 9:18 p.m., she posted another photo of herself and Rep. Randy Feenstra speaking with a police officer sitting against the base of a statue in the Capitol: “I’m joining my colleagues from Iowa right now in thanking Capitol Police on behalf of all Iowans for keeping us safe and our Democracy going.”
At 10:29 p.m., she tweeted: “As a former journalist the role of the media today was not lost on me. A big thank you to all of the Capitol reporters who went above & beyond to show the American people what occurred today, despite dangerous circumstances.”
At 1:42 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, she tweeted out a statement about her vote formalizing the electors’ votes for President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violence at the Capitol.
At 11:01 a.m., she returned to the Iowa District 2 congressional election.
“We have to #StopPelosi from overruling the will of Iowa voters in #IA02. @RepMMM was elected. Democrats think that Republicans will let this go, we cannot do that. Call Speaker Pelosi & tell her to make a public statement that the House will not intervene.”
At 3:49 p.m. Thursday, she posted her interview with CBSN on the storming of the Capitol. She called for “leadership to move our country forward.”
At 4:27 p.m., she posted another video on the District 2 election. After noting that she voted to formalize the Electoral College votes for Biden, she segued into urging people to call Pelosi in opposition of the House intervening in the election.
At 9:56 a.m. Friday, Hinson tweeted a statement on the possible impeachment of Trump.
“If the House tries to impeach President Trump over the next two weeks, I will oppose this effort. We don’t need any further division right now,” she tweeted.
At 10:24 a.m., Hinson tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick passed away last night. This is a tragedy & I am praying for his family during this difficult time. Thank you to the Capitol Police who put their lives on the line to protect us and our democracy every day.
At 11:34 a.m., she posts another video opposing any action to reverse the District 2 election.
At 12:33 p.m., Hinson attacks Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. who tweeted at 12:09 p.m. Friday about the Hinson’s Electoral College vote.
“Show me where she used any words that clearly mean he won legitimately,” Sand tweeted. “Not words that mean he will assume power, regardless of legitimacy.
“Easy for her to clear this up with a single sentence statement if she wants.”
Hinson’s response: “Rob, you’re exploiting a very difficult week for our country for your own agenda. It’s wrong & serves no purpose other than to further divide us for your personal gain. President-Elect Biden’s election was legitimate. I’ve never implied otherwise & voted to certify the election.”
Hinson’s 34th tweet as a member of Congress, which posted at 3:33 p.m. Friday referred to a newspaper story about her saying that attempts to remove Trump from office could further divide the nation.
“Instead of more Washington chaos and dysfunction, Congress should deliver relief for small businesses and families, provide certainty for workers, and ensure our kids can get back to school safely,” she said. “I think that needs to be our priority.”