First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer was united in marriage this weekend to Daniel Wasta of Cedar Rapids, her office announced Sunday morning.
"Yesterday, I married by best friend!" Finkenauer said on Twitter. "We are so grateful to do this life with each other surrounded by such supportive friends and family. Thank you for the well wishes!"
The wedding ceremony occurred on Saturday at the couple’s home. A small group of family members and close friends attended the socially-distanced, outdoor ceremony while many more joined via a livestream.
Wasta was political director for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign and recently joined former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.
"I just married by best friend, my hero and the love of my life," Wasta said on Twitter.
The couple looks forward to building their life and home together in the First District, where they both grew up and where their families still reside, the news release from Finkenauer's congressional office says.
Finekenauer was raised in Sherill in rural Dubuque County. She graduated from Drake University in Des Moines and at age 25 was elected to the first of two terms to the Iowa House of Representatives representing the Dubuque area.
The First District, which extends from the Minnesota border to south of Cedar Rapids includes Fayette Buchanan and Clayton Counties.
Finkenauer in in her first term in Congress after winning the seat in the 2018 general election by defeating two-term Republican incumbent Rod Blum, 51% to 46%. She is the youngest woman to ever flip a congressional seat.
Finkenauer is being challenged in the upcoming Nov. 3 election by two term-Republican State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a former television reporter for a Cedar Rapids station. She was first elected to the Statehouse in 2016.