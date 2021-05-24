Nov. 7, 1943 — May 22, 2021
INDEPENDENCE — Connie N. Snyder, 77, of Independence, died at her home Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Connie Nilene Crow was born Nov. 7, 1943 in Walker, to Howard James and Isabelle Lelia (Payne) Crow. She graduated from East Buchanan (1962), and from Paris Academy, Cedar Rapids. Survivors: three daughters: Tracy St. Clair (Brian Hilbert), Carey (Greg) White and Gale (Bill) Poore; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Union Church, Quasqueton with the Rev. Charles Clark officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop and an hour before service at the church Friday. Interment will be in Quasqueton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Snyder Family, 2532 240th Street, Independence, Iowa 50644. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com