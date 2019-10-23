The Fayette County Conservation Board recently announced it will receive a $490,000 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant to purchase a 134.6-acre tract of land adjacent to the Fayette to Volga River Recreational Area Trail.
The Jim and Nina Beeghly Tract is adjacent to the city of Fayette and contains varied ecosystems including wetlands, savanna, native prairie and forest resources.
Because of the grant, no property tax dollars will be used in the acquisition, said Rod Marlatt, director of the Fayette County Conservation Board.
Only three counties in the state had their requests fully funded, and one partially funded in the latest round of REAP grants.
“This property is a living testament and legacy to the care and husbandry given to it by the Beeghlys. The project is not only vital to Fayette County, it serves as a living classroom for Upper Iowa University,” Marlatt said.
The university assisted in the grant process by providing information and surveys as well as additional donations to help acquire the property.
James Beeghley, a retired judge, said he was looking for a way to preserve the tract as a prairie after a conservation program he was participating in expired in 2018.
“The rules wouldn’t allow us to keep it the way it was,” he said. “I didn’t want to take it out of prairie. It was vulnerable to erosion, and I was looking for options to keep it in its natural state.”.
He originally purchased 33 acres of the tract in 2001 and then the adjoining 120 acres in 2003. At the time he said he had planned to put the land in a conservation program.
He noted the recreation trail going through the property as a plus for the community.
Beeghley feels he is leaving the land to good hands, he said.
“I expect they will manage it consistent with protecting the environment. From what I’ve observed, they’re good at it,” Beeghley said.
Marlatt said the latest grant round was highly competitive with 18 counties competing for $1,005,276 against a total request of $5,771,292.
“Without the REAP program, projects such as the Beeghley Tract would not be possible,” Marlatt said.
The Board still has to work through the grant and acquisition process. It anticipates a grand opening and public opening sometime in the spring of 2020.