The Fayette County Conservation Club recognized team champions and individual accomplishments at its spring banquet on June 6.
Hugh Curtis received the High Gun Traveling Trophy with a score of 327.
Drew Crump received the High Gun Junior traveling trophy.
Those receiving Perfect Score 25 patches were Jake Berry (5 patches), Jay Woodward (5), Brian Irvine (4), Hugh Curtis (4), Drew Crump (3),Kenny Irvine (3), C.J. Lensing (2), Tom Bloom (2) and Hunter Woodward (1).
The A League champion was Ken’s Electric: Brian Irvine, Blake Irvine, Ken Irvine, Tim Irvine and Alex Murray.
Taking second place in the A League was Wapsie Valley Rentals: Drew Crump, Hunter Woodward, Laureen Miller, Blexton Palumer and Jonny Lensing.
In third was C.H.S: Hugh Curtis, Bill Klimesh, Jeff Schissel, C.J. Lensing and Gary Sullivan.
In fourth was E-Penn: Nathen Gibson, Matt Hallberg, Devin Williams, Jake Berry and Jim Fitzgerald.
The B League champion was Strang Tire: Bill Klendworth, Phil Irvine, Randy Irvine, Leo Krammer and Ben Mahloch.
Taking second in the B League was B&L Body Repair: Chuck Smith, Steve Woodward, Steve Saville, Dustin Smith and Erick Smith.
In third was Van Denover Jewelry: Chad Benter, Dennis Peterson, Jon King, Jay Woodward and Jake Lentz.
The C League Champion was Oelwein Chiropractic: Tim Gearhart, Jeff Ingels, Don Arnold, Jason Lumbus and Trent Knudsen.
Taking second in the C League was Pleggenkuhle Properties: Jay Woodward, Brad Pleggenkuhle, Zack Glew, Jessie Dinsdale and Charlie Chappman.
In third was Stine Seed: Mike Burke, Roger Burke, Tom Bloom, Carter Block and Sam Potter.