VINTON — Landowners and ag producers who want to learn more about options available under the recently reopened Conservation Reserve Program are invited to free workshops being offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Pheasants Forever. RSVPs are not required.
Two workshops are scheduled in Buchanan County for 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Independence Public Library, 805 1st St. East, Independence. Each session will be about two hours long.
CRP is a voluntary conservation program that offers financial incentives to agricultural producers in exchange for protection of environmentally sensitive cropland planted to perennial cover for a period of 10-15 years.The Conservation Reserve Program is administered by the FSA and has been a tool for private landowners and producers since the 1980’s to control soil erosion, build organic matter, improve water and air quality, and provide wildlife habitat.
There is currently a General CRP signup open now through Feb. 28. Cropland and expired/expiring CRP can be offered during this current sign-up period. Offers will be ranked according to the cover, soil, water, air, and cost benefits provided.
Attend a workshop to learn about the importance of CRP, eligibility requirements, maximizing your General CRP offer, and meeting your farm objectives and goals. The workshop will also cover how to improve your overall farm income by identifying marginal cropland acres, and targeting CRP on those unprofitable acres. Information will be similar for all workshops.
For questions, contact Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or arath@pheasantsforever.org. If you are unable to attend any of the workshops listed above, but are interested in finding out more about CRP, contact your local USDA Service Center or keep checking in at www.IowaPF.net for workshops being held across the state.