MANCHESTER — Learn how to handle a kayak in whitewater by joining an excursion from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to the Manchester Whitewater Course.
Buchanan County and Bremer County Conservation staff are teaming with Crawdaddy Outdoors to host this trip, which is limited to 14 people. The minimum age is $10 and the cost is $40 per person. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.
The Manchester Whitewater Course features a series of six 18-inch drops along an 800-foot stretch of the river. Depending on water levels, participants will navigate at least three and possibly all six features.
Participants will begin with a lesson on kayaking in the still headwaters and follow that up with instruction on how to navigate the whitewater.
Kayaks, paddles, helmets and lifejackets will be provided.
Participants will want to either bring a lunch and drink or money for a lunch at nearby fast food location.
Also bring sunscreen and sunglasses (with a strap), which can be helpful in reading the river if there is a glare.
The group will be sharing the river course with the public, but hopefully it is not too crowded on a Wednesday.
The program subject to cancellation if river levels deemed too high for beginners.