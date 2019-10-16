Work has begun on an $870,000 expansion of the MercyOne Medical Center’s Oelwein campus. The first-floor addition to the clinic on the north side of the hospital is expected to be finished by next summer.
The new space will accommodate the growing number of medical specialists practicing in Oelwein, according to a MercyOne news release issued Wednesday.
“We’re welcoming new specialists to our circle of care in Oelwein,” said Terri Derflinger, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. “We are excited to meet the needs of our patients and their families by increasing the clinic space and adding services.”
Specialty practices to be located in the addition will include heart care, urology care, general surgery, kidney care, behavioral health care, occupational health and midwives.
The 2,000-square-foot addition will expand the MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine clinic building. When finished, the new space will have seven additional exam rooms, a procedure room, two offices, a nurse station and restroom.
“We are looking forward to more procedural and exam rooms, consultative space, and an expanded therapy area,” said Jill Groth, director of Oelwein clinic operations. “This will provide local and easy access for our community.”
Nearly half of the $870,000 project cost is supported by community donations to the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Foundation and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation, according to the news release.
“We’re proud of our many recent upgrades, with our new Emergency Department in 2016 and then adding space for Urgent Care and Occupational Health,” said Derflinger. “We are always working to provide services to meet the needs of our patients and improve our local community.”
MercyOne specialists in Oelwein include cardiologist Dr. Arpit Sothwal, urologist Dr. Anand Inamdar, surgeon Dr. Scott Stoeger, nephrologist Dr. Cristina Pasarin, behavioral health care counselor Chidi Ojinakka, and a rotating group of certified nurse midwives.