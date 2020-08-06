Few details have been released pending a full investigation of an accident in which a construction worker was killed on a city street in Oelwein Wednesday.
Officials at City Hall were notified around 1:30 p.m. that an accident causing a death had occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the site of a street reconstruction project on Third Street Northeast between 12th and 13th Avenues, in the Wings Park East Addition.
Members of the crew with Lodge Construction, Inc. of Clarksville, the general contractor for the project, were preparing the street bed after removing old concrete.
Neighbors reported one worker was operating a skid-steer back and forth along the street. Another worker who was on foot, stepped into the roadway and unknowingly, into the path of the skid-steer as it was backing up. He was struck down.
Police and MercyOne Ambulance responded to the scene, immediately closing it off, and tending to the victim, who died of his injuries.
The construction site remains closed off and the name of the victim was not known at this time.