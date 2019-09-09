ELKADER — Osborne is seeking entries for a couple of of contests during its 45th annual Osborne Heritage Days celebration, on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.
Events are held in the Pioneer Village of the Osborne Center, located 5 miles south of Elkader on Highway 13. The contests are:
Sunday: Pumpkin Contests — KADR-KCTN Radio, Elkader, will be sponsoring two pumpkin contests on Sunday, Oct. 13th at Heritage Days. The “Carved or Decorated Pumpkin Contest” includes cash prizes for first through third places in two age divisions: 12 years and under, and 13 years and over.
The other contest is the “Great Pumpkin Contest”, a search for the largest pumpkin grown in the area. They are judged by the total of weight plus circumference. This contest is divided into two age divisions as well, and cash prizes will be awarded in each division.
The record for the largest pumpkin at Heritage Days is 1,056 pounds.
All entries should be brought to the Osborne Center on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. and winners will be announced by 2 p.m.
Sunday: Buffalo Chip Throw — The festival will wrap up with the 40th Iowa Championship Buffalo Chip Throw, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday. Trophies will be given for 1st place in 4 divisions: Men, Women, Boys and Girls furthest throw. So come try your hand at buffalo chip throwing or one of the other fun Heritage Days events.
For more information on these contests, contact the Osborne Center at 563-245-1516 or KADR-KCTN Radio at 563-245-1400 for the pumpkin contests.