Rain was not even on the horizon Tuesday afternoon.
Above Ann Valesh’s grandchildren were blue skies and cotton clouds. Beneath them was Lake Oelwein. They skimmed along the still water in kayaks and standing paddle boards, which are rented out by the city.
As he got accustomed to his kayak, Aiden Lawler, 8, sped right along until he hit algae that is creeping out from the shoreline into the lake.
“It was thick,” he said, but it was also avoidable.
Rain up north could help push the algae downstream. Oelwein itself has a 60% chance of seeing some rain today, and then again on Friday. Severe thunderstorm watches were issued Tuesday for southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. None extended as far south as Oelwein.
Oelwein and much of eastern Fayette County remains in moderate drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. The Northwest part of the county is in severe drought.
Historically, when an area reaches severe drought conditions, surface water levels drop and algae blooms increase.
Drought condition had improved heading into last weekend, however. The National Weather Service reports that periodic thunderstorms across the region from June 22-29 dropped anywhere from 0.25 inches to 10 inches of rain. Four to six inches fell across Chickasaw County. Allamakee saw between six and 10 inches.
In that span, Oelwein received just 1.94 inches of rain, according to NWS records. For all of June, Oelwein received 5.43 inches, which is a far cry from last year’s 12.56 inches. The normal for June is 5.43 inches.
Temperatures climbed into the high 80s Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index in the low 90s because of humidity and no wind to speak of. The heat index over the holiday weekend climbed as high as 97.
The heat is expected to moderate this week, however, with highs in the mid-70s forecast into the weekend.