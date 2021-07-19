INDEPENDENCE — Weekly racing returned Saturday Night to the Independence Motor Speedway for Rydell Parts Customer Appreciation Night. The track was very racy as there was a lot of two, three and four wide racing through out the night and one point they managed five wide. Two drivers had their nights come to an end in the heat races as Logan Takes in the Indee Cars and Nicole Miller in the Sport Compacts, both took a tumble in turn four, they where okay but their cars heavily damage.
One Hundred twenty-three cars signed in at the Independence Motor Speedway and the last checkered flag came out at 10:22 p.m. Andy Nezworski, Troy Cordes, Cole Mather, Tony Olson, Kaden Reynolds, Dale Schwamman and Brad Chandler all took feature wins.
First feature of the night was Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15 lap feature event. Vern Jackson started fifth but by the end of lap one, it was Jackson leading the race. The caution came out shortly after lap scored in the books when Carl Reninger and Kole Quam got together in turn four. Jackson held off Tony Olson and Brett Thomas on the restart and continued to lead until the caution came out on lap seven for Troy Bauer going off the top of turn three. Jackson had to battle with Tony Olson and Kyle Olson on the restart and on lap nine, it was Tony Olson taking over the race lead just as Jackson spun in turn four. Tony Olson held off Kyle Olson on the restart and then again on the restart after the caution on lap 12 when Steve Wimer spinning on the front stretch. Tony Olson went on to take his second of the season in Indee. Kyle Olson finished second, Thomas was third, Bauer was fourth and Brandon Tharp was fifth.
After the first start waived off in the 25 lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Model feature and then a caution on the restart when Frank Mason spun in turn one. Bobby Hansen grabbed the race lead fending off Andy Nezworski. Nezworski made the move and took over the race lead from Hansen on lap three. The caution came out on lap six for Mason in turn one. Nezworski pressured by Logan Duffy, Hansen and Curt Martin on the restart but the caution came out again on lap ten for Chuck Lewis in turn four. Nezworski held off Duffy and Martin again and pulled away only to see Duffy reel him back down late as lap traffic started getting heavy for Nezworski. Nezworski managed to keep just a enough separation between him and Duffy to take the feature win. Duffy, Hansen, Sean Johnson and Martin rounded out the top five.
Up next was the 15 lap Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks feature. Trenton Neuhaus led the opening lap before a caution came out when Luke Bird stopped on the front stretch. Kaden Reynolds took over the race lead from Neuhaus on the restart. The caution came out on lap two when Dalton Weepie was spun in turn one by Leighton Potter. Reynolds got a great restart and Tyler Ollendieck worked his way by Neuhaus for second. Reynolds pulled away from the field, went on to join Uncle Tony Olson in victory lane. For Reynolds it was his second win on the weekend and fifth win of the season in Indee. Tyler Ollendieck finished second, Jim Ball Jr was third, Bird worked his way back to finish fourth and Tyler Ball was fifth.
Adam Johnson wrestled the lead early from fellow front starter Michael Sheen from Texas in the 20 lap Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars feature. Johnson fend off several challenges from Sheen early. Cole Mather meanwhile worked his way up to those two and started putting pressure on them. Mather got by Sheen and set his sights on Johnson, Mather took the race lead away from Johnson on lap 15. Mather went on to take his fourth win of the season in a feature that went caution free. Johnson came home runner-up, eighth place starter Jay Schmidt was third. Sheen and Tom Schmitt was fourth and fifth.
In the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature, Josh Barta took early race lead but had to fend off challenges from Mark Schulte and Ryan Maitland. The caution came out on lap three when Ed Thomas spun off the top turn one. Barta held tough and continued to lead but the caution came out on lap ten for debris in turn two. Barta again held off Schulte but also held off Ronn Lauritzen and Troy Cordes on the restart. Cordes however got by Lauritzen and Schulte setting his sights on Barta. The caution came out on lap 16 when Jerry Dedrick hit an infield tire and then on again on the restart when Keith Pittman spun in turn three. Barta looked like he was going to fend them off again but the caution came out again on lap 17 when Mark Burgtorf spun in turn four. On the restart, Cordes took the race lead from Barta. Cordes went on to give himself the best birthday gift by taking the feature win, his second of the season in Indee. Barta, Schulte, Maitland and Brandon Banks rounded out the top five.
Dale Schwamman jumped out the race lead in the 12 lap Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars feature and not even the caution on lap six was going to deny him the victory. The caution was for Reggie Rema spinning in turn four after hitting the infield tire in turn three. For Schwamman, it was his third win of the season. Don Erger ran second the entire distance, Matt Dugan was third, Bryce Carey was fourth and Carson James was fifth.
Final feature of the night was the 12 lap Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts feature. Korey Lana and Blake Driscol led the field to green, Lana grabbed the race lead but had to fend off Driscol. The caution came out on lap four when Steven Schmitz went off the top of turn two and debris in turn one. Lana had Driscol and Jay Crabill on his back bumper on the restart. Crabill got by Driscol for second and on lap six made the right move to take over the race lead from Lana. Crabill pulled away and appeared to have just enough to take the feature win but a caution came out on lap nine. The caution was for Adam Gates spinning in turn two with a little assisted from Justin Hempstead, Colton Stewart and Steven Schmitz tried to avoid Gates but managed to made contact. Brad Chandler took the race lead away on the restart and went on to take the feature win. Crabill settled for second, Lana was third, Ashley Reuman was fourth and Alex Hayes was fifth.
Next Saturday July 24 at the Independence Motor Speedway is Iowa Donor Network “Racing to Save Lives” Night presented by West Edge Auto Salvage. Increased Purse in all classes and draw-redraw special for all classes. Driver Prizes, Donation Honorees, Iowa Donor Network Info Table, Raffles and Prizes, Apparel for Sale and Bike Giveaways. Pits Open at 4 p.m., Grandstands Open at 4:30 p.m., Hot Laps at 5:30 p.m., Racing at 6 p.m.
Then the last month of the racing season, features four Saturday nights of racing in August ending with Season Championships on Aug. 28.