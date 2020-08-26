MAYNARD — Returning two senior quarterbacks and two 500-yard running backs, West Central football will rely on experience to improve on last season’s 1-8 record.
The Blue Devils, who run eight-man ball, are led by head coach Steve Milder, who is entering his 43rd season at West Central and 49th year as a coach.
Senior quarterback Dan McDonough returns after throwing for 492 yards last season, along with fellow senior Hunter Kent-Thomas, who threw for 278 yards and six touchdowns.
The dual-running back system also returns with senior Aidan Nelson coming off of a 522-yard, four touchdown season, along with sophomore Brandon Cushion, who added 490 yards and five touchdowns. Nelson also caught 29 passes for 512 yards and five touchdowns.
“We return all skilled athletes from a year ago,” Milder said. “Aidan Nelson is the record holder for yards and catches in a career at West Central. He is aided by Logan Wescott and Anthony Martin – both outstanding receivers. Dan McDonough, a two-year starter on the offensive line, was utilized in 2019 as a quarterback and proved very capable.”
On defense, replacing leading tackler Dalton Vick (71 tackles) will be difficult, but leading rusher and receiver Aidan Nelson was also second in tackles with 54.5 last season. The senior quarterback Kent-Thomas also had 39 tackles last season.
The experience of the team’s core leaders will be crucial to returning to the days of 10-2 in 2009-10 and 7-3 in 2010-11.
AT A GLANCE
Past 3 years: 2019: 1-8; 2018: 1-9; and 2017: 1-8-1.
Coaching staff: Head coach Steve Milder and assistant coaches Brad Byerly, Jordan Gerco and Michah Ruroden.
2019 Statistical leaders returning
Passing: Dan McDonough, SR, 42 completions, 493 yards, 2 touchdowns
Rushing: Aiden Nelson, SR, 87 rushes, 522 yards, 4 TDs; Brandon Cushion, SO, 91 rushes, 490 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving: Aiden Nelson, SR, 29 catches, 512 yards, 5 TDs
8-player DISTRICT 3
Central City
Central, Elkader
Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Dunkerton
Easton Valley
Kee, Lansing
Midland, Wyoming
Springville
West Central, Maynard
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, 7 p.m., DON BOSCO
Sept. 4, 7 p.m., at KEE, LANSING
Sept. 11, 7 p.m., DUNKERTON
Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at MIDLAND
Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at CENTRAL ELKADER
Oct. 2, 7 p.m., RICEVILLE
Oct. 9, 7 p.m., at CENTRAL CITY