MAYNARD — Returning two senior quarterbacks and two 500-yard running backs, West Central football will rely on experience to improve on last season’s 1-8 record.

The Blue Devils, who run eight-man ball, are led by head coach Steve Milder, who is entering his 43rd season at West Central and 49th year as a coach.

Senior quarterback Dan McDonough returns after throwing for 492 yards last season, along with fellow senior Hunter Kent-Thomas, who threw for 278 yards and six touchdowns.

The dual-running back system also returns with senior Aidan Nelson coming off of a 522-yard, four touchdown season, along with sophomore Brandon Cushion, who added 490 yards and five touchdowns. Nelson also caught 29 passes for 512 yards and five touchdowns.

“We return all skilled athletes from a year ago,” Milder said. “Aidan Nelson is the record holder for yards and catches in a career at West Central. He is aided by Logan Wescott and Anthony Martin – both outstanding receivers. Dan McDonough, a two-year starter on the offensive line, was utilized in 2019 as a quarterback and proved very capable.”

On defense, replacing leading tackler Dalton Vick (71 tackles) will be difficult, but leading rusher and receiver Aidan Nelson was also second in tackles with 54.5 last season. The senior quarterback Kent-Thomas also had 39 tackles last season.

The experience of the team’s core leaders will be crucial to returning to the days of 10-2 in 2009-10 and 7-3 in 2010-11.

AT A GLANCE

Past 3 years: 2019: 1-8; 2018: 1-9; and 2017: 1-8-1.

Coaching staff: Head coach Steve Milder and assistant coaches Brad Byerly, Jordan Gerco and Michah Ruroden.

2019 Statistical leaders returning

Passing: Dan McDonough, SR, 42 completions, 493 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rushing: Aiden Nelson, SR, 87 rushes, 522 yards, 4 TDs; Brandon Cushion, SO, 91 rushes, 490 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Aiden Nelson, SR, 29 catches, 512 yards, 5 TDs

8-player DISTRICT 3

Central City

Central, Elkader

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Dunkerton

Easton Valley

Kee, Lansing

Midland, Wyoming

Springville

West Central, Maynard

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28, 7 p.m., DON BOSCO

Sept. 4, 7 p.m., at KEE, LANSING

Sept. 11, 7 p.m., DUNKERTON

Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at MIDLAND

Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at CENTRAL ELKADER

Oct. 2, 7 p.m., RICEVILLE

Oct. 9, 7 p.m., at CENTRAL CITY

