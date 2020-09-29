Since the outbreak of COVID-19 illness began in the US, corn prices slid some 80 cents, but have somewhat rebounded. They are now about 45 cents lower than the start of the year.
Corn prices at Viafield Marble rock were $3.71 a bushel on Jan. 6 and 79 cents lower — $2.92 — on March 30 and April 6. Prices rebounded to $3.26 as of Sept. 20 — 45 cents lower than Jan. 6, according to the website barchart.com's "cmdty" section that the Viafield mobile application uses to track corn prices.
“Basically the U.S. shut down due to COVID-19," said Jerry Keleher, a grain marketing relationship manager with Viafield who travels around the Fayette County area. "People were not traveling, using gas, eating at restaurants.”
A quarter to two-fifths (25%-40%) of corn grown in "the belt" goes to ethanol production, he said.
Keleher said he was not seeing an increase in demand for dried distillers grain for feed, an ethanol byproduct.
Soybeans also dipped 89 cents a bushel on marketing price from $9.30 on Jan. 13 to to May 25 when they were $8.41, but by Sept. 28 had eclipsed their January value, rising to $9.96 — that's up 99 cents from Aug. 10 when they were $8.97, according to the website, macrotrends.net.
Some 8% of corn and 18% of soy was harvested as of Monday, according to USDA.
China has surged as a major buyer of soybeans, Keleher said.
It's understandable if the ongoing tariff battles between the two nations are causing some whiplash.
“Is the farmer going to let his product go without profit?” Keleher asked, noting the considerations. “Are they forced to sell? Probably not. But do they want a paycheck at the end of the day? Yes, for sure.”
With the pandemic and the severe weather from tropical depression Cristobal in June affecting Northeast Iowa and the derecho in August affecting the central latitudes of the state, “It’s hopefully a year we can forget, move on to 2021,” Keleher said.
Keleher indicated he’d like to see export sales grow with China and other markets, potentially through trade deals. He’s holding out hope with the unknown of “ag policy for 2020-21, who’s going to be our leader and where we’re headed.”