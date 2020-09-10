Corn-miso soup

INGREDIENTS
Serves 6
1 (14-oz.) pkg. extra-firm tofu, water pressed out and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tsp. garam masala
1 tbsp. olive oil, plus additional for garnish
5 corn on the cob or frozen corn, about 2-1/2 c. corn kernels
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
Salt
3 c. vegetable stock
3 tbsp. spicy miso paste
3 tbsp. red curry paste
¼ c. raw pepita pumpkin seeds
2 tsp. whole cumin seeds
2 tsp. whole coriander seeds
2 tsp. whole caraway seeds
Fresh cilantro, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
Step 1
Sprinkle tofu with garam masala; set aside. Add oil to a large stock pot over medium heat. Cut corn off cobs. Add corn and onions to stock pot and season with salt. Saute until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add vegetable broth, miso, and curry to stock pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmering. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 2
Place pepitas, cumin, coriander, and caraway seeds in a small skillet over medium heat. Toast until fragrant and remove from heat. Place in blender and blend until spices have cracked and pepitas are roughly chopped. Remove from blender and set aside.
Step 3
Place tofu and half of the soup into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour blended soup back into stock pot and stir until combined.
Step 4
Pour soup into serving bowls and garnish with pepita-spice mixture, fresh cilantro, and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired.
NUTRITION FACTS
180 Calories per 1-1/4 c. serving
Amounts Per Serving
Total Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 1.5g
Trans Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 860mg
Total Carbohydrates: 21g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Total Sugars: 8g
Added Sugars: 1g
Protein: 10g
Daily Values
10% Iron
4% Calcium
8% Potassium
