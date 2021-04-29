A business was incorrectly identified in the Thursday, April 29 edition of Oelwein Daily Register as being granted a forgivable loan for façade improvements.
In the story regarding the city’s Downtown Improvement Program, continued on Page 4, the building at 22 S. Frederick Ave. was listed among the five recipients of forgivable loans approved by City Council. There was a misprint in the information provided.
The correct address is 25 S. Frederick Ave., where Decades is located in the former Hub City Bakery building. The amount of funding awarded, $4,275, is correct.
The owner of the century-old building will use the funds for tuckpointing the brick façade to preserve it into the future, as well as install new gutters. The Daily Register apologizes for the error in the story.