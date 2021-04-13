Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A calendar note about graduation on Monday’s page 3 was incorrect. Oelwein, Starmont and Wapsie Valley will graduate on May 16, a Sunday. Times are 1 p.m. for Wapsie and Starmont and 2 p.m. for Oelwein, at the schools. The Daily Register regrets the error.

 
 
 
 
 

