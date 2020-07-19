NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton shut out the Sumner-Fredericksburg baseball team Saturday night, 10-0, at home in the Class 2A Substate 3 District 6 final.
New Hampton (11-9) moves on to play North Linn (17-2) in the Substate 3 championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
North Linn advanced to the State Tournamen-qualifying game by defeating Jesup 14-4 on Saturday at home.
The Cougars finish their season with an overall record of 6-9.
Drake Wenmark led New Hampton offensively Saturday with two runs and two hits, followed by Connor Rochford with one hit and two runs, and Hunter Pesek with a three-run triple during the bottom of the third inning.
A heads-up play by the Cougars costs New Hampton runs in the first inning. New Hampton player Cael Leistikow hit a what appeared to be a three-run homerun that became the final out of the inning. The Cougars noticed a New Hampton player neglected to touch third base on the way home. On receiving a new ball, the Cougars tagged home and recorded the out.
SCORING BY INNING
NH 1 2 4 0 0 3 -- 10
S-F/T 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0