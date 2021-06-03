MAYNARD — It’s good to be orange.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s softball team stepped off the bus Wednesday night in Maynard with a new look. They had bright orange pants.
The blazing Cougars then went on to beat the West Central Blue Devils 13-2 behind an 11-strike-out, 7-inning performance by S-F-T Chantelle Nuss. It was the senior hurler’s most dominant outing of the early season.
The Cougars’ colors have been blue and white, but with the addition of Tripoli players this season, they also added orange to their palette.
Tripoli had ordered the new pants before combining their program last year with S-F, head coach Kevin Bergstrom said. While the team needed new pants, it also was a nice way for the team to show solidarity with their new members from Tripoli.
The Cougars entered Wednesday’s game coming off a double-header sweep of Wapsie Valley in which they won 10-0 and 13-0. So their bats were already on fire. They opened Wednesday’s game with a 5-run first inning, followed by a 2-run second and 3 runs apiece in the fifth and seventh.
Junior Morgan Brandt led the offense in runs batted in with 4, as she also scored two runs. Two of her three hits were doubles. Junior Bella Rhea was 4-for-4 at the plate.
Tripoli’s own Isabel Bernard, an 8th-grader starting in the outfield for the Cougars, was the team leader in steals with four on the night. She scored two runs, swiping home base once.
West Central senior Bryleigh Rouse knocked in the Blue Devils two runs in the bottom of the first. Junior Emma Michels and senior Marlee Squires scored.
S-F-T improved to 4-3. West Central is 1-3.
UP NEXT: West Central will travel to Central City (7-5) on Friday for a 5 p.m. start. S-F-T took on Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday night. See OelweinDailyRegister.com for the results. The Cougars will play Friday at the North Fayette Valley TigerHawk Classic. Action begins at 9 a.m.