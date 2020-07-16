SUMNER -- Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli senior Kaylyn Hoth scattered eight hits as the Cougars won 9-3 over Union Community in the Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal game in Sumner.
The Cougars had seven hits, with junior Chantelle Nuss leading the way with two hits, including a triple, and two runs batted in. Sophomore Lauren Funk had one hit, scored once and three RBIs.
Senior Tiffany Beyer, junior Abby Meyer and sophomore Lauren Funk each had one hit and one run scored. Beyer had one RBI and Funk had three.
Sophomore Morgan Brandt had one hit, scored two runs and had one RBI.
Sophomore Gracie Jones drew a walk and earned one RBI.
Eighth-grade courtesy runner Jana Meyer scored three runs.
Freshman Alivia Lange hit a double.
The Cougars (9-7) will now take on Anamosa (12-1) on Friday, July 17 at the Blue Raiders home field. The game begins at 7 p.m.