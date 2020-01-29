Oelwein City Council heard from two local residents Monday night who expressed concerns over what they consider lack of impartiality when it comes to Council and city actions.
Paul Ganske lives on Outer Road north of East Charles Street. Recently the Council approved a road improvement project on Q Avenue/Sixth Avenue S.W. without making assessments to property owners along the road. Another road improvement project is in the works for Sixth Street NE/Outer Road NE, which will include the road in front of Ganske’s home. The Council will be working on assessments to property owners on this project.
Ganske told the Council he feels everyone should be treated in the same way when it comes to assessments. If it’s that way for one, it should be the same for all the others, too, he said.
Ron Winter told the Council he received a snow removal fine of $150 from the city on a rental property on Lincoln Drive NE. Another property that he knows of, and Councilman Warren Fisk concurred, has not cleared any snow all year, yet has not seen any action from the city.
Fisk said Winter has a valid beef, because he also knows the city has not done anything about this particular property, even though complaints have been made.
Winter said if he had been aware that his tenant was gone for four weeks, he would have taken care of the snow removal. He felt the city over-reacted on his rental property because another city employee is a neighbor.
The Council took the public comments under advisement. No action was taken.
Mayor Brett DeVore invited several young people in the audience to witness his signing of the Great Kindness Challenge Proclamation. The proclamation designates Jan. 27-31 as The Great Kindness Challenge where Kindness Matters in Oelwein and the mayor encourages all residents to support this event.
A public hearing was held at which time no comments were made on the proposed disposal by sale of nine properties the city has acquired. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the public hearing is being done in advance, so that when interest to purchase any of the properties exists, the Council can proceed. The nine properties are 219 Lincoln Dr. N.E., 602 Second Ave. N.E., 17 First St. N.E., 19 First St. N.E., 17 Second Ave. S.E., 9 Sixth St. N.E., 608 First Ave. S.E., 418 Seventh Ave. S.E., and 129 Fifth Ave. N.E.
The third and final readings on two ordinances passed through the Council. Each was an amendment to a current ordinance. The first referred to prohibited parking in residential areas, and the second referred to parks violations.
The Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, on the city of Oelwein fiscal year 2021 maximum property tax dollars. This will be for the local property tax asking in the city budget for 2021, which will be just under 18 percent.
The Council passed a resolution awarding the sale of General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020, as the city’s obligation under a loan agreement for the purpose of financing improvements to streets, emergency communications equipment for the police department, equipment for the fire department, improvements and adding trails to the city’s system of trails, and improvements and upgrading equipment at the Family Aquatic Center. The total figure for these projects is $2.325 Million.
The Council approved Mayor Brett DeVore’s reappointment of Bill Brownell and Ron Lenth to the Tree Board.
The Council also approved a contract with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission to administer the city’s revolving loan fund.
A contract was also approved for Horan Cleaning for the city and Parks Department.
Following the regular Council meeting adjournment, a budget work session was held on road user tax, water and wastewater.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.