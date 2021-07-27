The Oelwein City Council, acting on recommendations from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee, awarded demolition funds in response to two requests for funding at Monday night’s council proceedings.
Shawn Rocha of Oelwein was approved for demolition funding assistance for property at 26 Sixth Ave. N.E. where a house had burned and collapsed last fall, and now needs to be removed and cleaned up. Michael Wieland of Winthrop was approved funding to tear down a dilapidated and abandoned house at 420 Eighth St. S.W. The demolition funding assistance will provide up to 50 percent of the total cost, based on the lowest of two required estimates.
The Council also approved the sale of two city owned properties to adjoining property owners. Tina Lewis purchased the property at 313 Fourth Ave. S.E. and Brett and Linda Reagan purchased 217 Third St. N.W. Both properties are 50-foot lots.
The Council discussed a motion authorizing the purchase and installation of floor coverings for the Homes for Iowa project at 318 Seventh St. S.W. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the Housing Committee had recommended installing floor coverings in the new home that was moved on site in December as a way to help with the sale. Furniture Showcase submitted a cost of $6,525.36 to do the installation of hard surface flooring in the kitchen, dining, bathroom and hallway areas, and carpeting for the living room and bedrooms.
Councilwoman Karen Seeders commented she thought the flooring choices should be left up to the buyer. Mulfinger said the committee thought if the house looked more move-in ready it would have more appeal to a buyer.
The Council approved installation of the flooring from Furniture Showcase, with Seeders voting against the measure.
The amendment to the city code ordinance regarding sidewalk cafés passed its third and final reading Monday night. The amendment expands the code for more outdoor dining options for restaurants in the downtown district that could include sidewalk cafés and parklets not directly attached to the existing restaurants.
In other action, the Council approved payment of $7,751.25 to KS Construction for work completed on the shelter at Red Gate Park.
Councilwoman Renee Cantrell gave an update from Park and Recreation on the Aquatic Center. There were 231 kids for swim lessons, plus 14 for private lessons. According to Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson, the year of non-operation has meant a lot of extra maintenance at the facility this season. However, with great weather, the pool is seeing a lot of patronage. Thank-you cards were also received from several members of the swim team for everything the pool and park staff did for them this season.
Seeders asked about how loose dogs are handled at the vet clinic. She said someone had an incident where their dog got loose and was picked up and taken to the Oelwein Veterinary Clinic. The owner had tried to pick up the dog on Sunday, but was told the clinic wasn’t open on Sundays; he would have to pay the extra per-day rate and pick up the dog Monday. She said the animals are fed, watered and let out every day including Sundays, so why can’t a person pick up their dog on a Sunday. She addressed her question to Police Chief Jeremy Logan who was attending the meeting.
Chief Logan responded that the city has a contract with Oelwein Veterinary Clinic to house dogs that are picked up for running loose. He said the clinic sets its hours of operation and the police department has no control over it.
The next City Council meeting will be Monday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. at City Hall.