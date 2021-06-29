The railroad viaduct on West Charles Street has been part of Oelwein history for more than a century. While the two-lane tunnel of steel girders and concrete has served an invaluable purpose as the main thoroughfare from west to east and back again for local residents, it has not been without issues over the span of decades.
Most recently, a condition assessment of the viaduct was completed March 31, by Nate Miller, structural engineer with Origin Design of Dubuque. His assessment and a proposed hazard mitigation plan was the topic for a City Council work session, prior Monday night’s regular Council proceedings.
In his assessment, Miller described some loose and delaminated (overhead) concrete that should be removed from the inside of the viaduct.
“The loose material presents a hazard because there is a risk the material will fall on vehicles or pedestrians utilizing the structure,” he wrote in his report. The west end of the westbound lane was identified as a specific location where overhead concrete needs to be removed, however, there are other areas where loose material should also be mitigated.
For purposes of preparing bid documents, Miller estimated the cost to remove the identified hazardous materials at $50,000. He specifically stated the scope of work is anticipated to include removal of only loose and delaminated material that is at risk of falling. The work does not include resurfacing, repair or restoration of any kind.
Miller noted that the viaduct as a physical structure is very sound and not at risk for collapse. The loose materials, once removed, will not weaken its viability.
Should the Council approve the proposal, Origin Design professional services will include design development and bidding at a cost of $9,800, and provide services during the hazard mitigation project estimated to be three days on site, at a cost of $7,000.
Councilwoman Karen Seeders asked other members, “Do we want to spend $17,000 to find out we can’t do anything?” She referred to the project’s limited scope of only removal of hazardous materials and no mention of whether or not the viaduct can be fixed up.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said a repair project involving the viaduct would carry a domino effect that could cost millions.
“This is not something we want to jump into. There are a lot of other projects that need our attention. We’ve been told by an engineer there is concrete that needs fixing, we need to address that first,” he said.
Councilman Warren Fisk said, “I’d rather be over-cautious than under-cautious on this subject.”
City Superintendent Vic Kane reaffirmed Miller’s statement on the viability of the structure. “The railroad has looked at it, too, and structurally, they think it’s sound. It’s just little pieces of it breaking off,” he said.
When the Council entered into its regular session, members unanimously approved Origin Design’s proposal for hazard mitigation. The project timeline is to have plans ready and open bids to contractors Aug. 16, send a recommendation letter to the Council Sept. 8, in preparation for approval at the Sept. 13 meeting, and the work will be performed in October.