Council approves new shelter, restrooms at Red Gate Park

Creating beautiful outdoor living spaces for families and visitors is Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson’s favorite part of the job. While it was devastating to see the damage done to Red Gate Park after the EF-1 tornado on March 28, after the initial shock, Johnson looked at the natural disaster as a way to start fresh at rebuilding the beloved west side park.
“It’s a blank slate,” he had said after about 40 downed trees and the large, heavily damaged shelter were cleared away. Johnson and his department immediately put together an improvement plan for the park, which is the site for the annual Italian-American Heritage Day celebration each August, as well as a popular quiet picnic spot and trailhead to the Oelwein biking/walking trail system.
One thing the park needed was new restrooms. Johnson’s improvement plan for Red Gate Park includes a new restroom with running water and electricity, attached to a new shelter with stone pillars and metal roof. The existing concrete slab would be used for the new shelter and a modern 12-by-21-foot bathroom would be added to the west end of the shelter with doors facing the west toward the park driveway.
Johnson said the structure would be similar to the restroom between Diamonds 2 and 3 at Wings Park on Eighth Avenue NE and would be under the same roof as the shelter.
He would also order two more steel security door covers for the restroom doors similar to the doors at Wings Park restroom that were finished by Ryan Bergan with the school metal program, and painted by Transco. The door covers are necessary to prevent vandals from kicking in the commercial steel doors and damaging the locks and facilities inside.
A concrete sidewalk would start at the park driveway and go east to the restroom, with a sidewalk going around on both ends accessing the shelter.
On the back wall of the bathroom, contractors would install a countertop inside the shelter with multiple outlets for persons to utilize when they rent the shelter. The existing picnic tables were not damaged in the tornado and can be reused.
The tornado sent toppled trees onto the playground area at the park as well, taking out an old set of swings and metal slide. There was no mention of replacing those items in the Park Board report.
Johnson said insurance money would be used for the park improvements. His presentation of the project was included on the agenda for last Monday’s City Council meeting. The Council approved the project plans.