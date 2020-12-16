The Oelwein City Council approved a request from local landowner Doug Bryan to have Lake Oelwein at City Park lowered for the winter. Bryan owns the former Lakeview Golf Course with water rights, approximately 43-44 land acres and the rest, about 16 acres, in wetland and a portion of Otter Creek.
Bryan’s project is to dredge the heavy sediment area, moving material out and repurposing it on the land where it is lower and has drainage issues.
“The majority of material from the lake will be moved to the center of the property where a lot of the drainage problems are,” Bryan said in a phone interview about the project.
People that have driven along Q Avenue may have noticed the lay of the land has changed with large excavators moving dirt, especially around the middle of the property. Bryan explained they have removed the topsoil and saved it, to be put back on top of the fill that will be hauled in from the lake area. The project will build up those lower areas on the property where water sits and pools.
“Some areas of the land will be raised as much as 4½ to 5 feet, and other areas 2 to 3 feet,” Bryan said. “We figure 50,000 yards of material total will be moved on the project. Actually, the majority of the lake material is sand.”
People that worry about the waterfowl habitat to the north of Lake Oelwein can rest assured that Bryan will not destroy their natural habitat.
“The waterfowl wetland area will stay and actually be improved once we’re done with the project,” he said. “It (the project) will alsonincrease the flow of the creek through the lake area. Right now, the lake is about a foot to only 6 inches deep in that area. We hope to get it to 4 to 5 feet of depth when done. One of the bigger benefits is the water quality will be better.”
Bryan said the city is doing a study on certain areas of the creek and lake that need to be cleaned out. His project will help the city out as well, and keep them from having to move material twice.
“In addition to improving my property, this project will help the city and get the lake in better shape,” Bryan said. “If we don’t do something now, it will continue to get worse every time there are heavy rains and flooding. It is a good time to do the project and I have the equipment to work with it.”
Bryan said it is much easier to do this type of project when ground is frozen than moving heavy equipment around in the spring. He said the work will take about two months to complete once the lake is lowered. He has three or four guys that will help him with the project, which he noted is being done by him as a landowner looking to make improvements to his property and the lake as well. Bryan said there are no other plans for the former golf course property at this time.
Upon making their approval for the project, the Council directed the city to make its request to the Iowa DNR to lower the lake. Bryan has already received all the necessary DNR and Army Corps of Engineers permits.