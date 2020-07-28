The Oelwein City Council approved three appointments from Mayor Brett DeVore to fill vacancies on a board and commission at Monday night’s meeting. Dave Garrigus was appointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Council members Warren Fisk and Karen Seeders raised concerns on lack of experience of one of the candidates, Ryan Keeley, that the mayor recommended for the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Fisk said in order to have a seat on that commission, a person should have some knowledge of city government.
However, the mayor held his position, saying he has had several meetings with Keeley and finds his genuine interests in becoming involved in local government are worthy qualifications. Mayor DeVore added that longtime vacancies on some of the city boards have prevented them from working as they should. The Council approved both appointments of Jennifer Rueber and Ryan Keeley to the Planning and Zoning Commission, with Seeders and Warren objecting on Keeley’s appointment. City Attorney Patrick Dillon noted that a simple majority is all that is required for appointments.
The Council approved the addition of three properties to the housing demolition list for Lansing Brothers to tackle this summer. Additional house demolitions are 208 Eighth Ave. S.W., 132 Second Ave. N.W. and 524 Second Ave. N.W. The bid proposal of $28,350 for the three demolitions was approved.
Bowers North Discount Store, a new business in Oelwein, located at 224 S. Frederick Ave., needs some off-street parking and asked to go into a lease agreement with the city regarding an empty city-owned parcel where Oelwein Elevator once stood. Store owner Todd Granberg told the Council he would be responsible for maintaining the entire property as a parking lot for his business with signage and upkeep. The Council approved a lease agreement between the city and Granberg.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the summer curbside cleanup program has been successful. This year, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the city did not hold a cleanup Saturday. Instead, the city offered a discount on its bulk item tags that residents can purchase at City Hall and attach to furniture, appliances, and other large items, and then place at their curb for pickup on their regular garbage collection day.
Mulfinger said the city has sold 165 tags so far in July, and usually sells about five tags a month. The tag discount program continues through the end of August.
In other action, the Council approved deleting the north and south stop signs on Outer Road at the First Street NE intersection. The purpose of the stop signs was to help dust control by slowing traffic through the area. Now that Outer Road has been resurfaced, there is no dust to control and residents had petitioned the Council to remove the signs.
The Council approved a new Tobacco Permit and Class E liquor and Sunday sales license for Super Mart, 701 S. Frederick Ave., and a Class B beer and Sunday sales renewal for Country Cottage Café.
Mayor DeVore reminded Council members and local residents that he is seeking a Council representative for the Third Ward, following resignation of Charles Gerdts. Interested persons should contact the mayor.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Oelwein Community Plaza. Social distancing will be observed.