The rules for on-street parking and what is allowed in the city parks are on the agenda for Monday's Oelwein City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The parking ordinance rules under consideration depend on whether a street is an arterial, which are the higher-capacity roads, or non-arterial, which are more often neighborhood streets.
The parking amendment says, unless otherwise noted, parking would be allowed on both sides of any non-arterial street that is at least 32 feet wide between the inside curb lines. Parking would be only allowed on one side of a street 25 feet to 31 feet wide, and would not be allowed at all on streets less than 25 feet wide.
An exception is included allowing parking on the south side of 6th Street Southeast in the 10 and 100 block or within 25 feet of the intersections with South Frederick or 1st Avenue Southeast.
Parking would be allowed on both sides of arterial streets that are at least 38 feet wide, on one side of arterials between 31 feet and 37 feet, but not at all on arterial streets less than 31 feet wide.
The amendment would prohibit parking on residential streets of trailers, boats trailers, semi-trailers or "other non-motorized vehicles of any type and size" except for bicycles. There is a 30-minute exception for loading, unloading or making deliveries.
Motor vehicles that exceed seven feet in height, eight feet in width or 20 feet in length would also not be allowed. Neither would commercial vehicles transporting detonatable or flammable materials. Again, there is a 30-minute exception for making deliveries.
Dumpsters would not be allowed to be placed on a residential street unless an exception is granted.
The Monday agenda also includes:
• Consideration of amending an ordinance of parks violations, including shortening the maximum length of a leash from 10 to six feet and prohibiting horses, mules or ponies on park grounds or trails. The amendment also deals with littering, the municipal pool, park hours, UTVs and golf carts and the frequency of the Park and Recreation Commission's regular meetings — going from monthly to bi-monthly in January, March, May, July, September and November.
• Authorizing beer and wine tasting for the Oelwein Public Library's Chocolate Festival on Feb. 14.
• Approving a class B wine permit renewal for Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
• Approving $143,615.79 in payments to Matt Construction, Inc. for work completed on the Wings Park trail improvements project.
• Approving a $10,488.01 payment to Portzen Construction for work completed on disinfection and Well 42 improvements.
• A public hearing on proposed plans for the Oelwein Street Department building expansion and rehabilitation project and then awarding a bid. The estimated cost is $229,000.
• Consider temporary closure for the Oelwein Odd Rods of the 10 block of North and South Frederick for Friday Nite Parking events on May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 as well as possible rain dates. The council will also consider closing the north side of City Park for a car show on July 4.
• A public hearing on the proposed sale of the city's interest in the Oelwein properties of 14 2nd Ave. NW, 20 2nd Ave. NW, 24 2nd Ave. NW, 129 5th Ave. NE, 608 1st Ave. SE and 620 3rd Ave. SW.
• Authorizing signatures on a task order with Fox Engineering in the amount of $87,500 for the West Water Tower painting project.
• Approving the $115,255.35 purchase of a dump truck with snowplow and hydraulics from Don's Truck Sales.
• Authorizing signatures on and option to purchase with Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation property locally known as 20 2nd Ave. NW.
• Authorizing signatures on an agreement for professional services with Fehr Graham for trail improvements