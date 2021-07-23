Oelwein City Council meets in regular session Monday, July 26 in City Hall at 6 p.m. at which time the Council is expected to approve the third and final reading of an amendment to the sidewalk café ordinance.
The Council is expanding the code to open more dining options for restaurants, such as the possibility of sidewalk cafés and parklets in the downtown. The Oelwein Chamber and Development Downtown Committee is planning to work with one restaurant this summer/fall, on a sidewalk café project. The Committee is hopeful that more restaurants will come forward as the attraction gains in appeal.
Two local property owners have expressed interest in purchasing vacant city-owned lots that are adjacent to their homes. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger is recommending Council’s approval to sell the lots at 313 4th Ave. S.E. and 217 3rd St. N.W.
The Homes for Iowa house remains for sale since it was moved to its location at 318 7th St. S.W. last December. The city feels getting floor coverings installed may help the house look complete and enhance its sale. The Housing Committee recommended floor coverings for the Homes for Iowa house from Furniture Showcase, a local business that has completed other work for the city. The floor coverings would include a hard-surface installation in the great room, kitchen/dining, hallway and bathrooms at a cost of $3,561.64, and carpet in all bedrooms and stairs at a cost of $2,963.72. The City Administrator is recommending Council’s approval on this purchase.
Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee meets Monday prior the Council meeting to look over two demolition assistance requests. The Committee’s recommendations will be brought before the Council for final approval/denial. The first request for demolition assistance is for 26 6th Ave. N.E. where a collapsed house remains from a fire last year. The second request is demolition assistance for 420 8th St. S.W., a house that was abandoned.
Reports will be heard from the Parks and Recreation Department and the Oelwein Public Library.
A work session follows the regular meeting to discuss the 2021 bond sale for the city and narrow down projects for the coming year.