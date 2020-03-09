Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger will give a brief overview of the city’s planned fiscal year 2021 budget, when City Council meets in regular session tonight. The presentation will be made during the public hearing prior to Council’s consideration of a resolution adopting the budget.
Among the highlights of the 2021 budget is a slight decrease in the city’s levy as less debt obligations were taken on. The levy went from 17.71952 to 17.71858. Property tax revenues total approximately $2.86 million, while the city’s valuation increased from $140,825,674 in FY2020 to $156,169,512 for FY2021. As revenues continue to slowly increase for the city, the expenditures for the general fund decreased by approximately $100,000. Local Option Sales Tax is estimated at $573,000, which is split 70/30 with 70 percent going to economic development and 30 percent to property tax relief.
In other measures before the Council, approval is expected on a resolution authorizing redemption of outstanding general obligation corporate purpose bonds, Series 2009. With City Council paying off this debt early, Mulfinger explained the Council can set themselves up to bond in another two years or pay off other general obligation debts early.
A discussion may be held regarding spring cleanup day. Last year, the city approved changing to just one cleanup day a year. This year’s date is set for Saturday, May 2. Mulfinger is recommending disbanding the cleanup and renegotiating a bulk pickup option in the single hauler program that would be included in the price of the single hauler fees. He stated the cleanup program has not proven to be efficient in lowering abatement issues or nuisances in the community.
The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee will meet before the regular Council meeting and will bring forward recommendations regarding Hotel/Motel Tax Funding requests for Oelwein Celebrations, Fayette Co. Ag Society and The Grand Theatre of Oelwein, Inc.
Committee reports will also be heard.
The Council will go into an executive session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)©, to discuss strategy with the city attorney pertaining to litigation, where disclosure could prejudice or disadvantage the city’s position.
Following executive session, the Council will return to regular session for adjournment. City Council proceedings begin at 6 p.m. in Council chambers at City Hall.