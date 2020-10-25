Oelwein City Council meets today in regular session at 6 in the Oelwein Community Plaza where social distancing can be observed.
Items for Council’s consideration include a resolution selling the city’s interest in property at 15 Fourth St. N.E. to Todd and Mary Bender. The Benders live two houses to the north. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger notes in his memo to the Council that this is the first of many homes the city hopes to sell and recommends Council’s approval of this sale.
The Council is also expected to pass a resolution resuming payment to the Fayette County Landfill Commission for recycling fees. Mulfinger noted the Commission’s strong resistance to the city’s proposed resolution has meant resuming payments that had been put on hold. He recommends that in approving this resolution, the Council should also work with the Commission to find a solution over the next two years when the single-hauler program is up for bid.
Pay request No 2 for $78,973.17 is expected to be approved to Lodge Construction, Inc., for work completed on the Wings East Pavement Improvements Project.
A payment to Lansing Brothers Construction, Inc., in the amount of $72,500 is also expected to be approved. This is for Group 4 of the Housing Demolition Program.
An addition amount of $20,000 is necessary for the 13th Avenue Northeast tile extension, which is part of the Wings East Pavement Improvements Project, although the extension was not foreseen at the time the project was bid. This tile extension will extend the life of the road for years to come, Mulfinger noted. He said funding for this amount will be taken out of the spring 2021 road projects.
Library Board liaison Council member Lynda Payne will give a report from the recent meeting.
City Attorney and Mayor reports will round out the regular meeting.
The Council will then meet for a work session to discuss the City Hall budget.