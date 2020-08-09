The Oelwein City Council is expected to approve the sale of two adjoining properties to a non-profit organization at tonight’s regular meeting.
Two unoccupied homes, 219 and 223 East Charles St., are slated to be torn down in the coming weeks, as part of the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program. The city has a resolution ready for approval to sell the vacant lots to RISE, Ltd., (Rehabilitation through Industry, Socialization and Education), for the purpose of building a new group home for its residents.
RISE received its variance to build in July and is ready to go forward with the project. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted the city is very excited for their investment, and looks forward to the new construction on East Charles.
According to its website, RISE, Ltd., is a private non-profit organization located in Elkader, whose purpose is to provide services to adults who are disabled primarily with intellectual disability, mental illness, and other developmental disabilities. Through RISE, a variety of services are available, including residential supports and supervision, work activity and day habilitation services. RISE currently has two group homes in Oelwein on North Frederick Avenue and will be transitioning to the new location once construction is completed.
Also on tonight’s council agenda is a resolution filling the vacancy for Third Ward Councilman by appointment. At this time, there is no one in mind for the position, however the council has to make its plans public and follow the calendar in order to appoint a new person.
Once tonight’s resolution is approved, the clock is ticking, and Council will have one week to come up with a name to fill the Third Ward seat. Whoever is appointed will serve two years until the next city election. Anyone living in the Third Ward who is interested in serving on the Council should contact Mayor Brett DeVore.
Another resolution that many are looking forward to passage is to discontinue the blue recycling bins on city-owned property. The city would like the county to place their bins on county property or work with a local business for placement of them. Since the city has residential recycling, the mayor and council are in one accord to have this measure approved.
Committee liaison reports round out tonight’s meeting, which begins at 6 in the Oelwein Community Plaza, where social distancing will be observed and masks are optional.