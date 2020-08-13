OELWEIN — The city of Oelwein has operated under the Ward-Councilman representation since organized city governmental meetings were first held. But now, the city is faced with the fact that no one wants to represent the Third Ward, which is roughly defined as the southwest section of town (exact boundaries can be requested at City Hall).
At Monday night’s City Council proceedings, the Council voted to fill the Third Ward vacancy by appointment, which gives them seven days to come up with a new Councilperson. Who is it going to be? City officials say, so far, they have no takers.
“I have asked several people that I could think of and they all said the same thing, ‘Thanks for thinking of me, but no, I don’t have time to do that,’” Mayor Brett DeVore said.
Councilperson Renee Cantrell said she, too, had approached a few people that she knows in the Third Ward and they gave similar responses.
“We will meet next Monday at 6 p.m. (Aug. 17) at the Plaza if we find someone willing to step forward and fill the seat for the next approximately 18 months,” DeVore said.
The mayor said that so far, they have not been successful in getting any interest, which is unfortunate, because the Ward needs representation.
So, what happens if no one steps forward?
“If we can’t find someone to express interest to sit on the Council, we will have to do a special election in September, and it could cost the city between $3,000 and $5,000,” DeVore said. “I’d like to be able to save the city those funds. We’ve already had one special election this year.”
The city of Oelwein is divided into four Wards, each with equivalent population to balance representation. Because it is divided by population, the Wards are not strictly divided by East/West Charles and North/South Frederick. The Third Ward begins at East Charles and Fourth Avenue Southeast and spans west with Charles Street as its northern boundary until the corner of Sixth Avenue Southwest where the boundary juts south three blocks to Third Street Southwest and follows that west as the streets go to Red Gate Park. The eastern boundary continues on Fourth Avenue Southeast to Seventh Street, then west to Second Avenue Southeast and south behind the Dairy Queen until the National Guard Armory at the corner of 10th Street Southeast, where the boundary turns west to Highway 150. The boundary follows the highway to 20th Street, then jogs west to South Frederick and continues south to Highway 281, which is the southern border to city limits.
Mayor DeVore, who is a user of social media, says there are a lot of “keyboard warriors” out there, and he thinks it’s time for someone to step up and get involved in real time.
City Attorney Pat Dillon told the Council Monday night that if they are not able to get someone to fill the seat, it may be time to take a look at changing the Ward form of government. While it could help with filling Council seats, parts of the city could lose their representation of someone who lives in their area. He said it is something for them to think about.
The mayor encourages anyone living in the Third Ward that wants to serve on the Council, to contact him through City Hall, 283-5440.