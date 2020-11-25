Oelwein City Council approved renovation plans for restrooms at City Hall as part of a revamping of space for the 50-year-old building. In past meetings, the Council had tabled large improvement plans for City Hall, putting funds toward other projects that were at the forefront.
Now the Council is moving forward with a budget of $65,500 for reusing the space that was formerly occupied by the police department. This reuse will allow employees to work together while having separate workspaces and will also provide a clear separation between the office and the public for staff safety. The interior entrance for the public will be changed to the former police department entrance.
Safety shields and other precautionary features will be installed for health and safety protocol beyond the pandemic. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the Council that staff safety is something that needed improvement before the pandemic. He added that the planned improvements will also help the city plan for moving Community Development to the south end of the building and allowing them to have a service window to the public.
The Council approved a contract with Steve’s Construction of Oelwein for the work and approved the restrooms renovations of the former jail cells in the amount of $36,717.30.
Mulfinger reported the city is now eligible to reduce the interest rate on a water revenue bond. He explained it is good news for the city which will be able to put this revenue toward other projects. The Council approved a resolution providing for reduction of interest rate on a water revenue bond.
The Council also approved a resolution waiving Planning and Zoning requirements for a proposed subdivision that is located in the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 90 North, Range 9 West, Buchanan County. The city has two miles outside of its city limits that it can impose zoning according to state code. Since the development is in Buchanan County, it is unlikely the city will ever incorporate the area.
A change order for grading the connector taxiway to the end of Runway 13 was approved, reducing the total amount by $23,251.72. Mulfinger explained the change order reflects parts of the project that were not completed because they were no longer needed, including seeding, installation of silt fence and temporary seeding and mulching.
The Council approved its second to last payment to Lansing Brothers Construction in the amount of $28,350 on the 2020 House Demolition Project. The final leg of the project is expected to be completed the first week in December.
In a related matter, the Council tabled plans to teardown a fire house at 408 W. Charles St. Bryan Construction was poised to do the demolition in the amount of $6,400, however, the Council wants to work out a deal with the insurance company to pay for the teardown. The city is also waiting on other homes to work with insurance companies. Working out compromises with the insurance companies will keep the city’s reserves for local options sales tax.
In other action, the Council also tabled authorizing Fox Engineering to study sanitary sewer improvements on Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street Northeast. Fox’s amount for the study is $34,500. The Council wants to expand its request to more engineers and also wants to expand the area to include infiltration/inflow study.
The Council approved moving the Dec. 28 meeting date to Dec. 21. This will help the city clear year-end payments ahead of the December holiday.
The next City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 in the Community Plaza where social distancing can be observed.