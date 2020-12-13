The City Council may consider a request from a property owner to lower the water level at Lake Oelwein this winter at tonight’s regular meeting.
Doug Bryan, who owns the former Lakeview Golf Course property that borders waters north of Lake Oelwein, is requesting the city lower the lake level this winter so he can remove material near his property. Lake Oelwein is shallow, and Bryan would remove material on his property and also assist the city in material removal if needed. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted in his memo to the Council that the city is planning to evaluate the lake during this process and see what can be cleaned on the city side with the help of Bryan Heavy Equipment.
Once the work is completed by spring 2021, the city would bring the water level back up to normal. Bryan has the necessary permits from the Iowa DNR. Upon Council approval, the city would then make a formal request with the Iowa DNR and Army Corps of Engineers to temporarily lower the lake level.
The Council is expected to approve an Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the Industrial Park. This amendment allows ICE Manufacturing to qualify for tax increment financing (TIF). Administrator Mulfinger noted that the city is adding ICE’s new property to the Industrial Park Urban Renewal area. ICE Manufacturing is located in the former ABCO business north of Ashley Molding.
Following this approval, the Council will consider a resolution for a development agreement with ICE Manufacturing for annual appropriation payments on a 10-year 90 percent TIF with maximum award of $400,000.
The Council is expected to accept a deed from Fayette County for a parcel of ground needed to expand the urban trail system on the west side of Oelwein.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson has submitted a Red Gate Park replacement project. The city has funds remaining from insurance claims after the park was leveled in the March 25 tornado. The funds are to be used for park improvements, which would include a new park shelter with modern restrooms. Some playground equipment has already been replaced. Mulfinger is recommending the Council approve the project.
The city is in a position to levy damages on Portzen Construction Inc., regarding the late days on the 42 Well Project, which began in 2017 and was just completed this year. It is time to close out the project, but the city needs to negotiate the final payment to Portzen. Mulfinger is recommending setting liquated damages at $50,000 and asks the Council to also allow him to negotiate.
Council liaison reports, city attorney and mayor reports round out the regular session tonight. A work session will follow the regular meeting. All are being held in the Oelwein Community Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. Social distancing and facemasks are recommended.