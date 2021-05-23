Oelwein City Council will return to City Hall for its 6 o’clock meeting tonight, after spending the past year in Zoom sessions and meetings at the Community Plaza.
Oelwein Public Safety and Street Departments hope the City Council can clear up a speed zone inconsistency with a new ruling on speed limits to 10th Street Southeast at tonight’s Council meeting. Police Chief Jeremy Logan notes the speed limit postings conflict with each other as the zone is different for eastbound traffic than it is for westbound traffic along 10th Street Southeast from Highway 150 (Rock Island Road) going east to Outer Road.
Chief Logan said he and Utilities Superintendent Vic Kane assessed the area and recommend changing the speed limit to 25 mph between Highway 150 and 437 feet east of the bike trail crossing. The speed limit is then recommended at 35 mph continuing east to Outer Road. This will be the first reading amending the ordinance.
The Council will consider a rezoning request for 1105 N. Frederick Ave., from C-2 Highway Commercial to R-1 Residential on a first and final reading.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger and the Council have reworked rate increases for residents’ water/sewer utility bills. The new measure proposed tonight will remove the $6 water infrastructure fee over a course of three years beginning July 2021, at a rate of $2 per year. Water rate increases will be over five years: 12 percent for each of the first three years, and then two percent increases in 2024 and 2025. The new sewer rates include removing the $2 sewer infrastructure fee, and raising sewer rates nine percent July 2021, five percent in July 2022 and 2023, and two percent in 2024 and 2025.
The Council is expected to approve a motion to accept grant funding from the State 911 Council for the merging of dispatch centers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The Council will consider authorizing the purchase of fire gear in the amount of $14,343, which will provide seven new sets of fire gear for the fire department. Mulfinger notes funding is available in franchise fee as budgeted by the Council.
The Council will also consider authorizing signatures on an FAA agreement to transfer entitlements to the city of Iowa City and city of Ames. There has not been a major project for the Oelwein Airport in the last two years which results in federal funding going back to the federal government. Oelwein can provide these funds to other Iowa airports to be utilized.