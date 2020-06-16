Local residents affected by the flash flooding that occurred in the city on June 9 have been wondering about a citywide cleanup to help them get rid of damaged/ruined items.
Council members met in a work session June 15 at the Community Plaza to discuss providing a cleanup for the flood-related damages. Mayor Brett DeVore said he would be in favor of a citywide cleanup similar to the annual spring cleanup, but concerns over the spread of COVID-19 mean it just can’t happen right now.
Other Council members suggested setting up dumpsters for people to bring items to on their own. Matt Weber said that will invite a big mess. He said he would be in favor of a citywide cleanup but not a curbside one.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said Black Hawk Disposal would need sufficient time to know when a pickup would be scheduled so they could prepare for the extra loads. He suggested the possibility of offering discounted tags for extra items to be set at the curb for Black Hawk to pick up. Instead of the normal $15 per tag per large item like a sofa or appliance, the tag price could be reduced to $5. The tags are purchased at City Hall.
“It’s a matter of trying to figure out the best solution,” Mayor DeVore said. “At least with tags that eliminates worrying about interacting with the COVID-19 concerns and it would help get the flood damage taken care of. I would love to see a citywide cleanup, but that just can’t happen right now.”
Mulfinger said he is meeting with Black Hawk on Wednesday to discuss possibilities and will have more information to bring to the Council at next Monday’s meeting, June 22.
On the subject of opening City Hall to the public, the Council feels there is reconfiguration to be done in the office before staff and visitors can safe distance, so City Hall will remain closed as it is for now.
The Council, however, is ready to conduct a public meeting. Next Monday’s meeting will be held in the Community Plaza and a limited number of chairs will be properly distanced for public attendance. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.