The five Oelwein congregations that sit on the Oelwein Area Council of Churches were hard at work this week packing backpacks during their yearly back-to-school supply giveaway for students in the Oelwein Community system.
Based on the need at each level from K-8 and voluntary coordination from elementary counselor Barb Schmitz, 353 backpacks were divided among the churches.
Pickup begins at 4 p.m. Monday at Parkside School, 301 Sixth Ave. SW and lasts until supplies are gone. Park on the south side and stay in the car. Volunteers will bring out backpacks.
The event became a backpack program for purposes of reduced contact during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last fall. The Oelwein Area Council of Churches approved participation in the project in May on an opt-in basis at the request of this year’s coordinator, Sheila Bryan of Christ United Presbyterian Church. Christ United has worked with the program for more than two decades. The Council of Churches has long donated funds to the effort.
This year, participating congregations “adopted” a number of students at each grade level for whom to pack grade-appropriate school supplies. Joining Christ United in the program this year were members of First Baptist, Grace United Methodist, Sacred Heart Catholic and Zion Lutheran churches.
“What we decided to do this year — ‘Let’s split it up,’” Christ United member Bonnie Elliott said. “‘We have this many kids for kindergarten, who wants to take kindergarten?’ … We all got on board with it to where they were all taken care of.”
Christ United sponsored 80 third-graders, Bryan said.
Sacred Heart coordinator Carol Hamilton said the church sponsored 103 students in multiple grades, including second, fourth and all of the seventh- and eighth-graders.
Elliott described the ongoing need for supplies both as a parent and a public school teacher.
“I raised seven children through school,” she said. “My thought was — ‘Who says it’s a free public education?’ — because by the time you buy everything they need it gets pretty expensive.”
Elliot also taught at Starmont and used to buy extra supplies to have in storage.
“So when some kid came and didn’t have what they needed, I’d say ‘OK, I’ve got this, when you get yours, just bring it and put it back,’” Elliot said. “Well, you’d never get them back.
“School is hard enough for a lot of kids without having to sit there and be the one that doesn’t have school supplies.”
Bryan expressed a similar outlook.
“So those of us that can, we give back, it’s just what we do,” she said. “We get a great sense of well-being out of that. All the other churches are doing the same thing, we’re in it together.”
Hamilton has represented Sacred Heart Church on the council for 29 years. She appreciated having a number of children the group served and being more involved.
Sacred Heart had a larger congregation relative to other member churches and was able to make a larger commitment than first thought.
“We ended up with 103 kids,” Hamilton said. “Figuring at that time that we would be safe with $20 a kid, we figured we would be safe with $2,000.
“It wasn’t expensive as I thought it would be, and I caught sales.”
School supply prices dropped drastically in July, Hamilton and Elliott both noted. Supply purchasing committees formed and communicated about deals.
Each asked for donations from their church. Hamilton found at first they could only serve 84 kids, so she put out requests in the bulletin and to be read at Mass.
The weekend before the final count, a parish organization and an individual donor stated willingness to help meet the goal.
“Well, we went over the top here at Sacred Heart,” Hamilton said. “In fact, we were able to buy 120 backpacks for next year and we have $500 left.
“I talked to Karen Seeders here at the (Oelwein School District) central office and she gave me a list of things the school could use. I’m going to go shopping again and pick those things up and give it to them.”
Eleven volunteers came together Monday to assemble the backpacks at Sacred Heart. The process took just 50 minutes. Seven packed Wednesday at Christ United. Other churches did likewise.
Although Oelwein School District staff helps coordinate and the giveaway is held on school grounds, this is not a school event.
“This is made possible by the generous donations of our community and the volunteers that make it happen,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register.
Any churches interested in joining the ecumenical council should contact Council President Elaine Schulz through First Baptist Church.