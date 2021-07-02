The idea of expanding existing downtown restaurants to include sidewalk cafés was met with City Council approval during its meeting on Monday. The Council approved a first reading amending the city’s code regarding sidewalk cafés. The original ordinance had been quite limited in scope, only allowing a table or two and a couple of chairs next to the front of the building.
The amended version of the ordinance, if not challenged in three readings, will add parklets to the wording and take out the phrase “area must be contiguous with, and have direct access to.” This change would allow downtown restaurants to apply for a sidewalk café permit to create an outdoor dining space beyond the sidewalk curb, creating a parklet that would be protected from traffic by some type of safety barrier.
In explaining the proposed ordinance amendment to the Council, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said, “The Oelwein Chamber and Development Downtown Committee wants to expand the possibility of sidewalk cafés and parklets in the downtown. The city will need to expand their code and open more options for restaurants.”
Mulfinger said amending the code would help start a movement to increase dining options in the downtown and make more use of the great asset that is Oelwein’s downtown area. He said the committee is planning to work with one restaurant over the summer and into the fall, with more to follow as the attraction gains in popularity.
Councilman Warren Fisk asked what the hours would be and Mulfinger responded according to the ordinance, hours for a sidewalk café are any day and time that the licensed restaurant is taking food and beverage orders from patrons between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The restaurant that holds a sidewalk/parklet permit is responsible for maintaining appearance in a clean and litter free condition.
The question of creating safe barriers and what types of materials could be used in establishing a parklet. Mulfinger said the city has more large limestone blocks leftover from when the railroad shop was razed. He said they could be used to identify a parklet space.
The parklet is defined as a café extension into the street, that takes up one to four parking spaces. A restaurant owner wishing to create a parklet must get approval from the city and submit the design plans when applying for the sidewalk café permit. Only licensed restaurants where more than 50 percent of gross revenues in the past tax year were generated from the sale of food or beverages may request a sidewalk café permit.
The Council passed the first reading amending the ordinance. The passage of three readings is required before the amendment is added to the code. The next City Council meeting will be Monday, July 12, 6 p.m. at City Hall.